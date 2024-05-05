Wind Breaker Episode 6: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot, And More

This article contains spoilers for Wind Breaker anime

The 5th episode of the delinquent anime Wind Breaker showed us the first two fights of the 5 one-on-one fights between Bofurin and Shishitoren members. Both Bofurin members Sugishita and Suo won against their opponents pretty easily.

We also got to know about what kind of a fighter Suo is and how strong he is behind his calm and gentlemanly demeanor. The next episode of the show will start to get into the main attractions of these fights.

Wind Breaker episode 6 release date, streaming details, and more

The 6th episode of Wind Breaker is coming out on May 10, 2024, Friday, at 12:26 a.m. JST. The episode will be available in other countries at different times due to time differences. International fans will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll about half an hour after its initial Japanese release.

Other than the English subbed and dubbed versions, the episode will also stream in Brazilian Portuguese, Latin American Spanish, French, and German.

Wind Breaker episode 6 will show us the third fight in the five scheduled one-on-one fights between Shishitoren and Bofurin members. We already saw Bofurin members Sugishita and Suo win against their Shidhitoren opponents Arima and Kanuma in the last episode.

This means that the upcoming episode will show us the fight between Hiragi Toma and Kota Sako, the boy from Shishitoren who challenged him. We might also get to know some of their past together and see the beginning of the fight between Sakura and Jo Togame as well.

Wind Breaker episode 5 recap

The last episode of Wind Breaker showed us the six Bofurin members reach the Shishitoren turf. When Sakura asked Nirei why he was there when he was not fighting, the boy said that because he was also a part of Bofurin and because he wanted to learn from them. The group reached the Shishitoren headquarters filled with its members, where the fights will take place on a stage.

The first fight was between Sugishita and Shishitoren member Arima. The latter tried to distract Sugishita with a dirty trick and punched him in the face. However, Sugishita was not phased as he smashed his dead down onto the stage, rendering him unconscious. After the first win, Bofurin members were uncomfortable seeing how the other team treated their fallen members.

Suo then called out to his opponent Kanuma who looked visibly distressed after the fall of his friend. Suo told Sakura that even though he thought the latter’s idea of becoming the top dog of Furin was stupid at first, he has since come to realize that there is some backbone behind them and he will try his best to keep up with Sakura.

Suo’s fight was a sight for everyone as his martial arts techniques made it seem like his opponent was falling all by himself all the while he remained calm and composed. When Umemeiya commented that he didn’t know much about Suo but realized that he was kind after meeting him, Sakura said that Suo did not look kind on stage.

Instead, he looked like he was taking pleasure in making a fool out of his opponent, humiliating him. In the end, Togame called off the fight as Kanuma was not able to land a single blow and told the latter that he was not a part of Shishitoren anymore.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga-related updates.

