An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride Episode 7 Release Date, Where To Stream, And More

The last episode of An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride showed us the result of the fallout between Zagan and Barbatos after the latter tried to hurt Nephy to get back to Zagan. We also saw Zagan’s ability to summon demons.

On the other hand, Nephy and Zagan are now getting a little closer and being more vocal about their feelings for each other. Since the fight with Barbatos has already finished, we can expect the next episode of An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride to start another plot point.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 7 release date, streaming details, and more

The 7th episode of An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride is coming out on May 10, 2024, Friday, at 10:30 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will be airing in other countries at different times.

In Japan, the episode will be airing on TV channels such as BS Asahi, MBS, and Tokyo MX. International fans, on the other hand, will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

Since Zagan’s fight with Barbatos has already been settled, An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 7 will probably turn the focus on Nephy and Zagan’s relationship. The two were finally able to reconcile in the last episode, so we might see Zagan attempting to get closer to Nephy as he does love her a lot. There is also a chance that a new storyline will be introduced in the upcoming episode.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 6 recap

The 6th episode of An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride focused on the fight between Barbatos and Zagan. As the former betrayed him and also tried to hurt Nephy to get back at him, Zagan was understandably upset. The fight between them showed off how strong Zagan is as he was able to summon an extremely powerful demon, although the matter was treated half-jokingly in the show. Because even though he summoned the demon and it submitted to him, Zagan did not realize how he did this. In the end, Zagan is able to defeat Barbatos and save both Nephy and Chastille from his grasp.

However, the most important and interesting part of the episode was Nephy and Zagan getting back together, which, though predictable, was extremely adorable and sweet. Zagan realized that his decision to let Nephy go was not a very smart one while the elf was happy to be back as she also had a lot of feelings for him.

However, Nephy made the decision to wear her slave collar again, which Zagan complied with. There has been some debate in the fandom about whether this is the best course of action.

However, it was made clear in the anime that Nephy was not Zagan’s apprentice, servant, or slave anymore. Although they had no idea about how to explain their relationship, Nephy came back to Zagan out of her own will and the latter is still a bit confused about how he should go about loving his sweet elf bride.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

