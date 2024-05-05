Purse and Salaries: How Much Did Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia Make From Their Boxing Match? Check Out

The highly anticipated showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia at the T-mobile arena in Las Vegas ended with Alvarez beating Munguia by unanimous decision. Alvarez won the 12-round bout over Munguia to retain his WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight titles. The official scores of the boxing match were 117-110, 116-111, 115-112.

So how much do you think the fighters have made in this boxing match? According to reports, Alvarez is set to pocket a staggering USD 35 million from the single bout, establishing himself as one of the highest-paid athletes. This deal comes after a one-fight agreement with Premier Boxing Champions after the previous negotiations for the three-fight deal fell through.

Even though it is not known how much Munguia will make from this fight, it is being said that he will get the highest paycheck of his career. Speaking to ESPN, he didn’t though reveal the exact amount, but he did say that it’s the best purse he got.

"Obviously, without a doubt, it's the best purse, but thank God I've done very well and I'm not surprised, I'm not impressed," Munguía said. However, Munguia lost the bout to Canelo.

Speaking over his loss, he said that it definitely hurts. “It was going well and I let my hands go but he was a fighter with a lot of experience, obviously. He beat me. Unfortunately, he beat me. The loss hurts, it definitely hurts,” Guardian quoted Munguia.



What did Alvarez say after winning the fight?

Speaking through a translator, Alvarez said that he takes time to settle in the match and register his victory over his opponent. However, he also called Munguia a great fighter. On being asked if he was able to counterpunch so effectively, Alvarez said that although Munguia is strong, but very slow.

“He’s strong but I think he’s a little slow. I could see every punch … That’s why I’m the best. I’m the best fighter right now, for sure,” he said.

On being asked about his potential fight with David Benavidez, the three-time super middleweight champion, Alvarez said that he can’t say anything about it, and will probably rest after this match.

“I’m going to rest, I’m going to enjoy my family. But you know, if the money is right, I can fight right now. I don’t give a sh*t,” he said.