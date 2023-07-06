Decoding the Benefits of Tequila: Is It Good for Your Health?

Excessive intake of alcohol has its own repercussions but to everyone’s surprise, there are quite a few benefits of tequila when consumed in moderation. While many of us assume that tequila may lead us to have a bad hangover in the morning, it needs to be noted that out of all the hard drinks, tequila is the only alcoholic drink that has no added sugars in it. Turns out, it is a healthy alcohol that may aid in weight loss, treating infections, and treating various health issues. Needless to mention, tequila can be a boon only if it is being enjoyed in small doses rather than consuming 4-5 shots all at once. Here, let's discover the extraordinary properties of tequila you never knew and explore how it can be harnessed to achieve weight loss, good gut health, and more.

What Is Tequila?

Tequila is a distilled, fermented drink made from the Weber blue agave plant. With multiple fruit slices or varieties of juices, tequila hardly contains added sugars as it is a distilled spirit. Moreover, it is produced only in five areas of Mexico named Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacan, Tamaulipas, and Nayarit.

Talking about its taste, Blanco offers a bit of sweetness with citric or peer flavor whereas the reposado tequilas are softer and sweeter due to the aging process. Anejo tequila is the smoothest with hints of smoky oak.

It is advisable for those thinking of using tequila for health benefits to consult their respective doctor as alcohol consumption, no matter what kind, always comes with risks.

Here is the compiled list of health benefits of tequila for you to know more about the beverage.

10 Health Benefits of Tequila

Is tequila good for you? Well, as mentioned earlier, its production requires the fermentation of agave juice. Research indicates that during the fermentation of tequila, sugars from agave juice are mostly converted into ethanol and a few amount of biomass and aroma metabolites are also formed (1) . Ethanol is considered the most important component in alcoholic beverages which is responsible for the product's sensory qualities.

As far as health benefits are concerned, tequila may have some unexpected results for health and surprise us with benefits we never knew. This is because it is produced using 100% agave. Now that we have understood that tequila may be a good beverage for our health, here are the 10 benefits of drinking tequila in limited quantities.

1. Tequila for Weight Loss

Studies have found that one of the benefits of agave tequila is its effective role in an individual’s weight loss journey. Agave tequila contains fructose in its natural form which may accelerate the pace of weight loss (2) . The study further suggests that agavins, the natural sugar found in the raw agave plant, behaves like a dietary fiber that promotes weight loss. The fiber element makes you feel full for a longer period of time.

Besides, the experiment that was performed in 2014 by supplementing agavins in mice also proved the significance of tequila for weight loss. This is because of tequila’s ability to promote factors that improve appetite and further help in the management of obesity and the associated metabolic disorder (3) . The study also suggested that a standard diet and access to water with agavins may help an individual to lose more weight than those having water containing fructose, glucose, or sucrose.

2. Tequila for Diabetes And Blood Sugar

A study published in 2014 showed that an agave plant gives a kind of sweetener that boasts a number of beneficial properties. The benefits of the sweetener include maintaining blood glucose levels for diabetics. Not only this, this magical sweetener obtained from agave plants may also help both diabetics and obese to lose weight, researchers said (3) .

The published study also suggested that the sweetener found in the plant agave is indigestible which makes it an essential dietary fiber. This dietary fiber ensures blood glucose control in the human body.

The sweetness and nutrition of these sugars do not impact blood sugar levels. Most importantly, the body does not digest agavins although it absorbs other sugars. By now, you must have understood why drinking tequila, instead of other alcohol, may aid in reducing the risk of obesity. For those unversed, obesity is the primary risk factor for type 2 diabetes (3) .

3. Tequila for Skin Health

The agave sap used in the production of liquor is beneficial when it comes to treating skin conditions (4) . The properties of this alcoholic beverage may also prove to be beneficial for cleaning pores and tightening the skin. This is why even luxury spas use tequila for skin treatments.

4. Tequila for Pain And Inflammation

The saponin compounds present in agave are known to boast anti-inflammatory properties. The presence of these properties in agave indicates that its consumption in the form of tequila may potentially work well for treating pain and inflammation by reducing it.

According to a study, traditional medicines in Mexico have been using Agave tequilana, Americana, and Angustifolia for ages. The anti-inflammatory components present in these compel Mexicans to include them as a cure for inflammation (5) . Since Agave tequilana is mainly used to produce tequila, the alcohol may have these anti-inflammatory properties.

5. Tequila for Heart Health

Tequila may have a positive impact on heart health. Research indicates tequila's efficiency and its role in aiding the body in dealing with bad cholesterol besides its contribution to weight loss, diabetes, and skin health. Tequila lowers triglyceride levels which are directly linked to heart disease ( 6 ). However, there is a caveat. Multiple studies have been conducted to determine alcohol use disorders which found that alcohol intake may lead to the onset of heart disease. Interestingly, no study has highlighted or specified tequila in the category of harmful alcohol ( 7 ). However, even though these studies do not mention tequila’s potential adverse effects, it is crucial to avoid excess consumption of any alcoholic beverage, including tequila.

6. Tequila for Healthy Gut And Digestive Health

According to a 2016 study, agave in tequila contains fructans and fructooligosaccharides. Fructans and fructooligosaccharides behave as prebiotics whose primary function is to encourage the production of beneficial bacteria for a healthy gut. This leads to an increase in the production of healthy gut bacteria ( 8 ). These beneficial microbes further result in improved digestion and the health of the gastrointestinal tract ( 9 ).

7. Tequila for Immune Function

Agave which is the primary plant used to produce tequila contains antioxidants. Turns out, tequila is filled with antioxidants which is why the beverage with the alcoholic content may offer a range of immune benefits including an improved immune system and its functioning.

It has been found in studies that agave syrups contain significant amounts of antioxidative components. This is quite rare because no other natural sweeteners have been found to have these components ( 10 ). One of these antioxidative components is tannin. Studies suggest that tannin’s antioxidative properties improve immune function and encourage communication between cells which further results in coordinating a response ( 11 ).

8. Tequila for Bone Health

The animal studies conducted in 2014 suggested that blue agave has certain compounds present in it which are popularly called fructans. Fructans’ role is to help in the prevention of bone loss. It contributes to bone formation as well. As per the study, agave fructans increase calcium levels in the bones and blood of humans. This proves tequila’s effectiveness to improve bone formation and to prevent bone loss as the alcoholic beverage has agave fructans in it (12) .

Reports also state that fructans contribute a lot in improving the absorption of calcium and magnesium and its supplementation may aid bone formation even in those dealing with osteoporosis ( 12 ).

Additionally, the presence of nutrients in Agave tequila also plays a beneficial role in building new bones ( 8 ).

9. Tequila for Better Sleep

You must have seen people immediately falling asleep after consuming a few drinks in a single setting. Tequila is known for relaxing your body while compelling you to sleep better ( 13 ). It has been suggested for those with insomnia to have one shot of tequila before going to bed. But, mixing it with other sleep medications is not advisable. Also, it is essential to keep in mind that you do not become an addict or dependent on tequila for sleep.

10. Tequila for Dementia

According to a study, adults who consume 1 to 6 drinks weekly may possibly have a lower risk of incident dementia ( 14 ). It becomes crucial to note that those who consume moderate amounts of alcohol (including tequila) have low chances of getting dementia later in life. Meanwhile, one needs to be cautious, as higher alcohol intake is equivalent to higher rates of dementia onsets.

Risks And Side Effects of Drinking Tequila

Like any other alcoholic beverage, tequila intake has its own repercussions. It is as detrimental as other liquors when it comes to health and wellness. Undoubtedly, there are a few components that make it a milder choice, but one needs to be aware that it isn't a health tonic either.

Is It Bad to Drink Tequila Everyday?

While tequila may offer health benefits if the intake is extremely limited, having it regularly or in large quantities may have adverse effects on your body and lead to some short-term and long-term health risks ( 15 ).

Tequila contains a sufficient amount of alcohol to adversely affect health and well-being. Read on to learn about some potential side effects of Tequila.

May Cause Gastrointestinal Cancer

One of the worst side effects of excess tequila intake is the potential threat of cancer that it may pose to human health. While we tend to ignore what chronic alcohol consumption can do to our bodies, a study on the possible association of consuming hard drinks has found an increased risk of major gastrointestinal cancers. One may have to suffer from esophagus cancers, stomach cancers, and colon cancers simply because he/she chose not to limit the intake of tequila or any other hard drink. Needless to mention, the more the alcohol intake, the more the risk of gastrointestinal cancers. When coupled with habits like smoking, the risk keeps worsening. Besides, the gut inflammation induced due to alcohol intake may also cause a number of diseases including inflammatory bowel disease, inflammation of the nervous tissue, and liver disease. ( 16 ).

May Increase Blood Pressure

While moderate consumption of tequila may lead to improved heart health, it is highly likely for individuals to experience repercussions even for a little carelessness. This means if you are consuming more than five drinks in a single go, it may take a toll on your blood pressure levels. According to a study about alcohol’s impact on cardiovascular health, binge drinking is associated with a continued increase in blood pressure (BP) for both systolic and diastolic BP ( 17 ). The function of systolic BP is to determine the pressure on the walls of arteries during the heartbeat whereas diastolic BP determines the pressure between heartbeats.

May Increase the Risk of Mental Health Problems

Those consuming alcohol must have often experienced its direct impact on their brains. Some are left with feelings of sadness after consuming a few drinks which can further develop into anxiety during the hangover. While, in the beginning, it may appear to be a temporary effect that goes away with the hangover, consuming large quantities of alcohol on a daily basis may lead people to develop anxiety and depressive symptoms. If not taken seriously, these symptoms may threaten an individual's mental well-being ( 18 ).

May Cause Allergies

There is anecdotal evidence suggesting that a few alcohol consumers may also experience allergies upon tequila intake. The possibility of allergy is higher for those who are allergic to agave plants. But, how would you identify that the allergy is the result of tequila intake? Irritating sensations, swelling in various parts of the body including lips, tongue, or throat, and nausea are some of the symptoms that can occur as side-effects from the consumption of tequila.

May Increase Digestive Problems

Let’s move on to the digestive problems that can be triggered because of drinking tequila. Gastritis is one of the most common side effects one may witness. In this case, the inner lining of your stomach gets inflamed and unfortunately, this cannot be prevented. There are plenty of reasons why people experience gastritis and alcoholic gastritis is one of them ( 19 ). The risk of alcoholic gastritis may trigger GI symptoms including pain between the area existing between ribs and bellybutton, nausea, vomiting, and poor appetite.

May Cause a Bad Hangover

Have you ever thought what is the reason behind the hangover that happens after a heavy intake of tequila? Well, a hangover is the result of the body breaking the ethanol down into acetaldehyde in the liver. Acetaldehyde, further, is responsible for damaging the tissues and cells which results in nausea and vomiting. And, these are the symptoms of a hangover ( 20 ). Simply put, the ethanol breakdown can cause damage on a cellular level which further leads the person to experience a terrible hangover with weakness, excessive thirst, vomiting, and of course, mood swings.

Simply put, tequila contains lesser calories, no added sugar, and zero carbohydrates. Therefore, this distilled alcoholic beverage, unlike others, is considered a healthier option when compared to other hard drinks like beer, vodka, and rum. From promoting skin health to weight loss and aiding those with diabetes, the health benefits of tequila form a huge list. But, the association of excessive alcohol consumption with a number of health conditions cannot be denied. Therefore, even if tequila offers healthy nutrients and yields some positive results, the adverse health risks of the alcoholic beverage may outnumber any possible health benefits.

