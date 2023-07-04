Foods Rich in Sulphur: Health Benefits And Risks

Eating healthy foods is crucial for staying in good health. Including foods rich in sulfur in your daily diet makes an appreciable step towards preparing your body to function well. Sulfur is a mineral that our bodies require daily for maintaining cellular and tissue health. Some rich dietary sources of sulfur are kale, cabbage, onion, garlic, broccoli, meats, and eggs. Common kitchen staples including onion and garlic are widely consumed throughout the world for their pungent aroma and the flavors they impart to delectable cuisines. Though sulfur is an essential element, many people prefer including foods that contain the healthful element, while others feel better by eliminating such foods from their diet. Here, we are listing some sulfur-rich foods and the best health benefits you can reap by making these foods a part of your daily diet. Also, know the precautions you must follow to get the most out of them for your health. Scroll down!

What Is Sulfur?

Sulfur is the third-most abundant mineral element found in the human body ( 1 ). It is naturally present in methionine and cystine, the two amino acids your body utilizes to make proteins. Besides, these amino acids are abundantly present in your hair, nail, and skin and play a vital role in keeping them healthy and strong. Also, the natural mineral element helps your body to carry out several metabolic processes. Your body cannot produce methionine (a sulfur-containing amino acid) on its own and you need to get your daily dose through plant-based food sources. Cystine, another form of sulfur-containing amino acid is synthesized by your body and is considered non-essential amino acid. Dietary sulfur intake can be fulfilled through different animal and food-based sources as given below.

Top 11 Foods Rich in Sulfur And Their Health Benefits

1. Onion & Garlic

Onion, garlic, leeks, chives, shallots, and other allium vegetables make a rich source of sulfur. These foods come packed with appreciable amounts of allicin, alliin, diallyl sulfide, and other plant compounds ( 2 ). Cooking may reduce the levels of allicin in garlic, thus including raw crushed garlic in your meals makes a better way to reap the maximum benefits of the humble, flavourful veggie.

Potential Health Benefits: The veggies from the allium family are rich in sulfur, antioxidants, and antimicrobial compounds. Including these ingredients in your diet every day may help lower the risk of cancers, cell damage, cardiac problems, arthritis, skin disorders, and many others ( 3 ),( 4 ).

2. Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and kale come enriched with a sulfur compound, i.e. sulforaphane. Also, these leafy, green vegetables come packed with healthful plant compounds and nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that not only provide much-needed nourishment to your body but also help lower your chances of suffering a variety of diseases and allergies.

Potential Health Benefits: Sulforaphane found in broccoli is said to inhibit the activity of the H.pylori bacterium in the body, thus reducing your chances of suffering from colorectal cancer (