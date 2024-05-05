Seth Meyers Reveals Steve Martin's Reaction to 2006 SNL Surfer Sketch

American actor, comedian and Father of The Bride Star Steve Martin's 2006 Saturday Night Live hosting gig left a lasting impression on Seth Meyers and the Lonely Island crew. In a recent episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, Meyers, along with Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone, looked back on the memorable surfer sketch they collaborated on for Martin.

Seth Meyers, host of The Late Night with Seth Meyers, mentioned that he constantly remembers the surfer sketch, especially since Steve Martin brings it up whenever they meet. He then turned to his co-hosts and asked them to describe the sketch and surf meeting, highlighting that they were the ones who wrote it.

Sketch recall: Seth Meyers describes Surfer meeting with Steve Martin

Andy Samberg, 45, described Surf meeting as a classic format where one person repeatedly fails to take a hit. He remembered it as a scene with surfers gathering on the beach, with him leading the surf crew. In the sketch, he asks Martin's character, dressed in an old-timey bathing suit and looking dorky, to leave.

"We were in stitches while writing it," Samberg said. "We thought it was the funniest thing ever. It went over well during rehearsals, and we were thrilled to have cracked a hilarious sketch for Steve Martin that was a hit on the show." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

"When we rehearsed it without cameras, everyone laughed again, and we thought, Yeah, this is great. But then during rehearsals with cameras, it just started losing its steam," he continued.

Challenges in staging the Sketch, as Taccone and Schaffer weigh in

Samberg suggested that the sketch may not have been suitable for performance, while Taccone, 47, noted issues with staging and multiple characters. Schaffer, 46, observed that Martin attempted to inject more humour to salvage the sketch, a sentiment Taccone shared.

Taccone remembered how Steve Martin made a strong effort to salvage the sketch despite morale dropping. He recalled feeling disheartened before the live performance, wishing they had more time to improve it, and Martin shared the sentiment, acknowledging the sketch's potential but doubting its success.

Samberg mentioned that after the show, Martin was upset because he enjoyed the sketch, and they all believed it would be a success due to its strong rhythm. After discussing the silly names given to the surfers, Samberg described writing the surf meeting as one of the most enjoyable experiences during his time at SNL, likening it to giggling at a slumber party.

Seth Meyers also viewed it positively, noting that despite Steve Martin's many successes, Surf Meeting remains a memorable failure for him.

ALSO READ: Steve Martin And Martin Short's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have Only Murders In The Building Castmates Been Beaus?