Seth Meyers Reveals Steve Martin's Reaction to 2006 SNL Surfer Sketch

'He Brings It Up': Seth Meyers Reveals How Steve Martin Still Reacts To 2006 SNL Surfer Sketch
American comedian and television actor Seth Meyers recently revealed how The Pink Panther actor still reacts to the 2006 SNL Surfer Sketch. Read to know more.
American actor, comedian and Father of The Bride Star Steve Martin's 2006 Saturday Night Live hosting gig left a lasting impression on Seth Meyers and the Lonely Island crew. In a recent episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, Meyers, along with Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone, looked back on the memorable surfer sketch they collaborated on for Martin.
Seth Meyers, host of The Late Night with Seth Meyers, mentioned that he constantly remembers the surfer sketch, especially since Steve Martin brings it up whenever they meet. He then turned to his co-hosts and asked them to describe the sketch and surf meeting, highlighting that they were the ones who wrote it.
Sketch recall: Seth Meyers describes Surfer meeting with Steve Martin
Andy Samberg, 45, described Surf meeting as a classic format where one person repeatedly fails to take a hit. He remembered it as a scene with surfers gathering on the beach, with him leading the surf crew. In the sketch, he asks Martin's character, dressed in an old-timey bathing suit and looking dorky, to leave.
"We were in stitches while writing it," Samberg said. "We thought it was the funniest thing ever. It went over well during rehearsals, and we were thrilled to have cracked a hilarious sketch for Steve Martin that was a hit on the show."
"When we rehearsed it without cameras, everyone laughed again, and we thought, Yeah, this is great. But then during rehearsals with cameras, it just started losing its steam," he continued.
Challenges in staging the Sketch, as Taccone and Schaffer weigh in
Samberg suggested that the sketch may not have been suitable for performance, while Taccone, 47, noted issues with staging and multiple characters. Schaffer, 46, observed that Martin attempted to inject more humour to salvage the sketch, a sentiment Taccone shared.
Taccone remembered how Steve Martin made a strong effort to salvage the sketch despite morale dropping. He recalled feeling disheartened before the live performance, wishing they had more time to improve it, and Martin shared the sentiment, acknowledging the sketch's potential but doubting its success.
Samberg mentioned that after the show, Martin was upset because he enjoyed the sketch, and they all believed it would be a success due to its strong rhythm. After discussing the silly names given to the surfers, Samberg described writing the surf meeting as one of the most enjoyable experiences during his time at SNL, likening it to giggling at a slumber party.
Seth Meyers also viewed it positively, noting that despite Steve Martin's many successes, Surf Meeting remains a memorable failure for him.
