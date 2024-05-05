WATCH: Akshay Kumar greets sea of fans on Jolly LLB 3 set in Ajmer; visits Pushkar’s Brahma Temple

Pinkvilla was the first one to exclusively share updates about Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3. Our latest report suggested that the movie will begin rolling in May and exactly similar to that, the makers have gone on floors in Rajasthan. Recently while shooting a sequence, Akshay was seen greeting a sea of fans who gathered on his set to catch a glimpse of him.

Akshay waves at fans during Ajmer's schedule

Several videos and photos have gone viral where the Laxmii actor can be seen greeting his fans as he steps out after the shoot. In another set of photos that has gone viral, Akshay Kumar who was dressed in divine white can be seen seeking blessings at Pushkar’s popular Brahma temple. See here:-

For the unversed, it was very recently that Akshay announced the commencement of the Jolly LLB 3 shoot. He dropped a fun video from the sets which featured him and Arshad Warsi dressed in black robes. The clip starts with Arshad warning people to be aware of "Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly BA LLB Duplicate". Akshay jumps in between to call himself the "original" Jolly.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with us. Jai Mahakaal .”

What is the plot of Jolly LLB 3?

A source close to Pinkvilla earlier told us that this time, the face-off will be between two Jollys played by Akshay and Arshad. “Subhash Kapoor (director) has cracked a script that utilizes the comic timing and camaraderie shared by two and is set to take the audience on a ride in cinema halls in 2025”, the source suggested adding that actor Saurabh Shukla will continue to be associated with the franchise.

Our source added, “In fact, he will be the constant face of the franchise through the three parts as the judge, who has individually judged cases of both Jolly’s in the past.” Jolly LLB 3 is currently eyeing a 2025 release.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which miserable tanked at the box office.

