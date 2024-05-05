‘I’m Super Excited’: Maria Shriver Reveals Son Patrick Schwarzenegger Always Wanted To Be On Shark Tank

Maria Shriver and her son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, are presenting their new venture on Shark Tank. The duo created MOSH, a company that makes healthy snacks for kids. Check it out below.

By Sweta Choudhury
Published on May 05, 2024  |  06:23 PM IST |  246
Maria Shriver and her son, Patrick Schwarzenegger- (Instagram/ @Sharktankabc)
Key Highlight
  • Maria Shriver and her son, Patrick Schwarzenegger presented their new brand MOSH on Shark Tank
  • MOSH is a new age protein bar brand packed with brain-loving ingredients for all ages to enjoy

Maria Shriver and her son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, are launching a new business on Shark Tank. They created MOSH, a company that makes healthy snacks for kids. Maria and Patrick decided to take a risk and present their product to the sharks on the show.

"I'm super excited," Shriver, says of the opportunity. "I can tell you that it was [on] Patrick's bucket list. Ever since that show premiered, ever since he had his own lemonade stand, he's been watching it religiously. He knows every episode, he knows everything about the show."

She adds fondly of the 30-year-old actor, "And he was always like, 'One day, I want to be a judge on this show. One day I want to go on this show. This is my favorite show. I want to be on this show.'"


Patrick Schwarzenegger's journey to pitch the brand MOSH on Shark Tank 

According to Shriver, presenting in front of Shark Tank's panel of potential investors—Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary—requires careful preparation and a well-thought-out pitch.

Patrick Schwarzenegger apparently worked hard to pass all the stages of evaluation and he was quite determined to make it for a deal. She later added that when the brand got selected, it was a dream come true moment for both the brand and Schwarzenegger. 

What is the brand MOSH about? 

MOSH is a new age protein bar brand packed with brain-loving ingredients. The bars come in a variety of flavors, including banana bread, cookie dough crunch and peanut butter chocolate. They also aid in funding gender-based Alzheimer's research at the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement at the Cleveland Clinic.

Latest Articles