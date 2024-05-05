Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece Heeramandi has been streaming on Netflix. The project is eight episodes long and is been getting rave reviews for the gigantic sets, actors' performances, and soulful music. The web film features Manisha Koirala, Shirmin Sehgal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, and Sonakshi Sinha in prominent roles.

While the Bollywood veterans worked their magic in the project, there were a few TV actors who got the opportunity to work with the Maestero SLB. Take a look at seven TV actors who didn't only shine bright in the web-film, but also added value to it.

1. Sanjeeda Shaikh as Waheeda

Sanjeeda Shaikh played the character of Waheeda in the show. Shaikh had a hit-and-miss role in Baghban but rose to fame with her work on small-screen shows like Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Love Ka Hai Intezaar, Gehraiyyan and Ek Haseena Thi among others. The actress grabbed the opportunity to play one of the courtesans in the project. Waheeda as a character was quite layered; it was dark, insecure strong, and vulnerable at the same time and Shaikh aced her part and how!

The beautiful actress was supposed to feature in the web-movie with a big scar on the face and Shaikh owned the scar in all the frames she was present in.

Take a look at Sanjeeda Shaikh's video from Heeramandi sets here:

2. Shruti Sharma as Saima

Gathbandhan actress Shruti Sharma played the role of Saima, who worked as a servant for Mallikajaan. The actress had a decent track in the show with Saima's love angle with Iqbal, her friendship with Alamzeb, and her decision to make a major sacrifice for her friend Alam, Shruti Sharma performed brilliantly and people were definitely intrigued to know more about the character's future. Shruti has also charmed audiences on the small screen with projects like Namak Isak Ka, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, and Nazar among others.

3. Pratibha Ranta

Before making her appearance in Laapata Ladies, Pratibha Ranta started her career with the Zee TV show Qubaan Hua opposite Karan Jothwani. The actress was applauded for her acting chops in the show and she soon took the route towards the big screen. SLB's Heeramandi will surely prove as a stepping stone in Ranta's career. Ranta played the character of Waheeda's daughter Shama.

4. Indresh Malik as Ustaad Ji

Indresh Malik is known for his supporting role in the popular Colors TV show Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. He also played the character of baddie Amandeep in Udaariyaan. Malik played a complex character of a pimp, Ustaadji in the project. From his walk to his expressions and dialogue delivery, Ustaad added some sort of charm and spice to the story. Indresh seems to have impressed SLB a little too much, as the actor also bagged a part in Aliaa Bhatt's Gangubai, however, Ustaad's character had more prominence compared to the part Malik played in the previous movie.

5. Pankaj Bhatia as Feroz Sahab

Pankaj Bhatia, popularly known for his role as Bala in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, played the character of Nawab Feroz Sahab. Feroz was Waheeda's exclusive customer, however, soon, he eyed her daughter Shama, creating a rift between the mother and daughter. However, later, Shama and Waheeda got back together and trolled Feroz in front of the public. The clip of the scene has been going viral on the internet. Bhatia is also known for his notable work in Television for shows like Saavi Ki Savari, Devanshi, and Havan among others.

6. Jayati Bhatia as Phatto

Popularly known as Mataji from Sasural Simar Ka, Jayati Bhatia also had a decent role in Heeramandi. Bhatia has also been a part of various TV shows like Lockdown Ki Lovestory, Kitne Kool Hai Hum, and Sasural Genda Phool among others. Jayati played the character of one of the servants of Mallikajaan, who was with her for years. However, Photto's loyalty was not valued by Mallikajaan as she turned her back when she needed a favor from her.

7. Jason Shah

Jason Shah came to the limelight with his stint in Bigg Boss 10 as a wild-card contestant. He is a British-Indian actor and a fitness model. Shah played the character of Officer Cartwright in the project who joins hands with Ustaad and Fareedan against Mallikajaan. Apart from Bigg Boss, Shah has been a part of TV shows like Barrister Babu and Khoob Ladi Mardaani- Jhansi Ki Rani among others.

While the project had an exciting ensemble, TV actors in the web-film proved that the medium doesn't make an actor, it is the talent that holds more prominence.

