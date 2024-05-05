Kajol drops funny montage of her tripping everywhere, but KKHH clip ft. SRK is unmissable; Jackie Shroff says ‘Bhidu take care’

Kajol is one of the most beloved actresses in the entertainment industry. She enjoys a huge fan following on her social media accounts and often shares pictures and videos to update fans about her personal life.

Kajol who is always vocal about both her personal and professional life, shared a video compilation of her stumbling on various occasions with a hilarious caption.

Kajol drops funny video of herself on World Laughter Day

On May 5, a while ago, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video where there are several clips of her tripping on various events. In one clip, she can be seen almost falling at a Durga Puja pandal. One of the glimpses also shows the actress falling off her bicycle while shooting with Shah Rukh Khan on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sets.

Sharing the video, Kajol captioned it, "After looking through all my pictures I realised I’m astonishingly well behaved in front of the still (camera emoji)! So let’s just take a chill pill and rewatch some videos which have made other people laugh . #worldlaughterday"

Jackie Shroff commented, "Hey Bhidu tc" Manish Malhotra wrote, "I remember when you fell and how we all ran to you in Mauritius… you blanked out a bit and later on we all were laughing .. so many memories of KUCH KUCH love you"

Have a look:

Check fans' comments

As soon as Kajol dropped the video, fans were quick enough to react to it. One fan wrote, "Not Kajol making fun of herself. Our clumsy queen" Another commented, "So dramatic too!. But ooofff, I felt the bicycle one" A third fan wrote, "Never seen someone so cool like you" Others were also seen asking the actress to take care in the comments section.

Kajol drops BTS video from Do Patti's photoshoot with Kriti Sanon and others

On April 28, a while back, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video with her upcoming film, Do Patti's team including Kriti Sanon, Kanika Dhillon, and Monika Shergill. In the video, the powerful ladies looked stunning as they geared up for the shoot.

For the special shoot, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress stunned in a caramel dress, while Kriti served boss lady vibes in a brown pantsuit. Meanwhile, Kanika and Monika Shergill sported pastel-colored outfits.

About Do Patti

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films. According to the teaser, Kajol and Kriti will be essaying the roles of a cop and a femme fatale respectively. The film also stars Tanvi Azmi and Shaheer Sheikh in pivotal roles. The film will be released on Netflix in 2024.

