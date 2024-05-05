'He Had Already Torn It': Ryan Gosling Reveals He Was Concerned About Simu Liu's Achilles Heel During I'm Just Ken Performance At Oscars

Ryan Gosling has proved to us repeatedly why he is iconic on-screen and off-screen during the interview. The Barbie actor is in full swing as his professional growth is flourishing.

His performance in Barbie and his performance during the Oscars will forever be a fan favorite. In a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, Gosling reveals the scary thing about his iconic, I’m Just Ken performance during the 96th Academy Awards.

What was the scary thing that Ryan Gosling was concerned about?

When Gosling was asked by the outlet about the scariest by of his Oscar performance, he answered that he was concerned about Simu Liu’s torn Achilles heel.

He said, “Whether Simu is going to re-tear his Achilles heel ’cause he had already torn it. And then just in his amazing show of camaraderie and Kenergy, he showed up to dance with a torn Achilles.”

When Gosling was asked the reason for Liu's torn Achilles heel, he answered that he did not know how. He added he was sure Liu tore it doing something "Bada*s" He continued saying that he caught the MCU actor a few times almost doing back flips. Gosling told him to "chill".

More on Ryan Gosling's upcoming projects

Ryan Gosling’s freshly released film, The Fall Guy with Emily Blunt opened in theatres on May 3. Apart from this, we will get to see the actor in project Hail Mary directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. As per IMDb, he movie is expected to release on March 20, 2026.

We may also get to see Gosling in Gray Man 2 film. The film will be directed by MCU’s Joe and Anthony Russo as of now the release date of this sequel is yet to be revealed.

No matter what Gosling stars into moving forward, his Barbie’s performance as Ken will always be cherished by fans. The movie and the performances themselves have been embedded in the list of the greatest cinema of all time.

