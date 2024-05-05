Looking back at Alia Bhatt’s 5 viral moments from her stunning debut ahead of Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala is one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world. Renowned global personalities from different fields are in attendance at the ball, which takes place annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Met in 2023, winning hearts with her glamorous appearance.

Now, as Alia gears up to walk the red carpet again at the Met Gala 2024, let’s take a look at her five viral moments from last year.

1. Alia Bhatt interacting with fans at the hotel before her Met Gala 2023 appearance

On May 1, 2023, as Alia Bhatt made her way outside her hotel in New York before going to the Met Gala, she was greeted by a large number of fans. In the video above, a glimpse of Alia’s stunning white outfit can be seen as she waited for her car and waved at the fans.

An individual was heard expressing their love for Alia, to which the actress replied, “I love you too,” gave a flying kiss, and made a hand heart.

2. Alia Bhatt’s princess moment at the Met Gala carpet

Alia Bhatt had a true princess moment as she walked the Met Gala red carpet for the first time ever. Staying true to the theme of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, Alia stunned the onlookers with her appearance in a white basque waist ball gown drenched in pearls. She complemented her look with dewy makeup and a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Alia confidently posed for the paparazzi on the carpet and also stood alongside her designer, Prabal Gurung, for photographs.

3. Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala outfit made with 100,000 pearls and other details in her accessories

Describing her outfit, Alia wrote on Instagram, “I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls, is a labor of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met.”

Apart from her dress and jewelry, Alia’s hair was tied with a cute pearl bow. She also wore a single fingerless glove, and even her nails were decorated with pearls.

4. Alia Bhatt posing with famous personalities present at the Met Gala 2023

During the event, Alia had the opportunity to meet many renowned celebrities from around the world. She was seen hanging out and striking a pose with Kelsey Asbille, Quinta Brunson, Quannah Chasinghorse, Rita Ora, and Taika Waititi.

5. Alia Bhatt posing with Rita Ora and complimenting her nails

Singer and actress Rita Ora’s nails, which were attached with foot-long chains for her look at the Met Gala 2023, caught everyone’s attention. Alia posed with Rita during the event and also interacted with her later on Instagram Stories. In the picture, the ladies were seen flaunting their hand jewelry, and Alia said to Rita, “Still can’t get over your nails.”

These were some of the moments that quickly went viral on social media last year. Alia will be attending the Met Gala 2024 on May 6. The theme for this year is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, while the dress code is The Garden of Time. We cannot wait to see how Alia will once again create magic on fashion’s biggest night.

