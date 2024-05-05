11 pics and videos of Alia Bhatt through the lens of her ‘forever’ photographer Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood. The couple made their first appearance together back in 2018 at the grand wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor. Ever since then, rumors of their budding romance surfaced on the internet. However, the two always remained tight-lipped until they tied the knot on April 14, 2022.

It would be accurate to say that even without publicly confirming their relationship, their adorable moments captured on the internet were enough to testify to the depth of their bond. On various occasions, Alia Bhatt shared several pictures and videos on her social media where she served as a muse for her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

Times when Alia Bhatt turned muse for 'amaze photographer' Ranbir Kapoor

1. It was in the year 2018 when Alia Bhatt dropped a photo with her friend, facing against the camera with a picturesque view from her balcony.

2. The monochromatic photograph that stunned the internet was clicked by 'amaze photographer'.

3. It won’t be wrong to say that the doting boyfriend/husband Ranbir Kapoor has always managed to click the best pictures of the Jigra actress.

4. Another photo in the picturesque setting of mountains in the background, “Keep your eyes lifted high upon the sun & you’ll see the best light in everyone..,” she mentioned in the caption.

5. The pictures of Alia clicked by the loving beau during vacations at Maasai Mara.

6. Alia Bhatt’s ‘favorite photographer’ Ranbir Kapoor clicked the best of her pictures enjoying sunsets while staying at home during the 2020 lockdown.

7. Not just a stellar actor, but this photo is proof of what a truly amazing photographer the Animal actor is. “All I need is sunsets & you ..…. taking my pictures,” the actress had mentioned in the caption.

8. Another carousel of images that stirred the internet has to be the one where the actress officially referred RK to as her ‘boyfriend’. She had written, “casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills.”



9. Do we all not need a partner who could record such beautiful glimpses close to nature?

10. It was earlier this year on the occasion of New Year, Alia Bhatt dropped a carousel of pics capturing the mushy moments of her and Ranbir followed by an adorable picture of their daughter, Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are undeniably the epitome of couple goals. With their understated yet meaningful relationship, the couple tied the knot in April 2022 and joyfully embraced their daughter, Raha, in December of the same year.

