10 Exceptional Health Benefits of Sardines To Not Miss

Fish is savored globally. Fresh sardines, being one of the safest and most nutritious ones, are among the much-loved fish types. However, all the amazing health benefits of sardines might not get talked about enough. Sardine is a popular oily, fatty fish that contains essential long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and vitamins; is a good source of calcium, and many other cardioprotective nutrients which ensure good heart health, and maintain blood pressure ( 1 ). They are versatile and may be relished as fresh or canned. On top of that, sardines are considered inexpensive compared to other fish varieties. Owing to their nutritional richness, integrating sardines into your dietary intake may be a healthy eating choice to make. Let’s explore the benefits of eating sardines in more detail.

What Are Sardines?

Sardine is a highly nutritive, oily, pelagic fish ( 2 ). It is rich in long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids, and an excellent source of easily digestible proteins, essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals ( 2 ). According to Dr.Ann Wellness, a Nutrition and Wellness Expert, ”Sardines are exceptional food because they are oily fish enriched with omega and a big dose of Vitamin D”. Sardines have health-promoting properties including physical and mental wellness ( 2 ). Sardine nutrition has also been proven to reduce the risk of coronary diseases and strokes ( 2 ). Other than that, it has been proven to promote fetal development and cognitive progress in infants and young children ( 2 ).

10 Benefits of Eating Sardines

Sardine is quite a popular fish across the globe. Let’s discuss some of the sardine health benefits

Calcium Rich: The calcium content in 100gm of sardines is equal to the calcium found in 400 ml of milk ( 1 ). Thus, consuming 2-3 servings of sardines per week might be a good option for those who are looking for alternatives to consume milk. People who are lactose intolerant may also benefit from sardine inclusion in their meals. The added benefit is that calcium is crucial for bone health, and 99% of calcium content is stored in the bone tissues too ( 1 ). So, if you’re looking to make up for the calcium content in your body, sardines are an excellent addition to your dietary choice. Beneficial for Hypertension: Sardines are rich in amino acids, such as arginine and taurine, both of which are effective for cardiometabolic and insulin resistance ( 1 ). Consuming sardines at least twice a week may prevent hypertension and oxidative stress, especially in senior citizens ( 2 ). These also have an impact on coagulation and the fibrinolytic system ( 3 ). So, if your concern is hypertension, you may as well try out including sardines in your meals. High Protein Content: Sardines are a good source of protein and contain easily digestible proteins that contain all amino acids ( 4 ). Owing to their protein richness, they are good for physical and mental well-being including the reduction of coronary heart diseases and strokes ( 4 ). Anti-inflammatory: Sardines contain high omega-3 fat and have anti-inflammatory as well as antioxidant properties that boost membrane fluidity, boost number of insulin receptors, and insulin action ( 4 ). In fact, sardines are considered among some of the best inflammatory foods ( 5 ). Improves Cholesterol Levels: Sardine and sardine oil have proven to be quite effective in improving cholesterol levels ( 6 ). If you have a cholesterol issue, sardines are a yummy choice. Obesity Control: Owing to their richness in essential amino acids, sardines may contribute to weight loss and lipid reduction, and in turn, minimize the complications associated with obesity ( 7 ). With obesity so common, consuming sardines is a healthy dietary choice to make. Potassium Rich: Sardines are considered a relevant source of potassium ( 1 ). Apart from normalizing BP, it’s also considered effective for triggering vascular muscular relaxation ( 1 ). So, now you found another good source of potassium. Iron Rich: Sardines contain a great amount of iron that is higher than the iron content in most of the commonly consumed fish as well as meat ( 1 ). Because of that, sardines are considered effective for people who don’t want to consume meat. Apart from that, sardines are considered quite beneficial for managing coronary heart diseases, heart failure, pulmonary hypertension as well as other chronic diseases ( 1 ). Versatile: Sardines can be consumed in a lot of ways. From serving with sauce to grilled, pan-fried, and smoked, sardines make for a nutritious meal. Alternatively, they can be consumed with toast, pasta, and other sandwiches. Dopamine Production: Sardines have been effective in performing a lot of biological functions. Being rich in omega fatty acids, they protect nerve fibers and communication between different cells in the brain, as well as facilitate gene expression and dopamine production ( 8 ).

How to Eat Sardines?

The good thing about sardines is that you can eat them for breakfast, lunch as well as supper. Sardines make for good snacks too. Now that you can benefit from the nutritional value of sardines at any time of the day, let’s explore the different ways of eating sardines:

1. Canned Sardines:

You can consume sardines out of the can. This is the easiest way to consume sardines with all their nutritive value intact and no time spent on cooking.

Ingredients:

1 canned sardines

Salt (as per taste)

Pepper (as per taste)

Tomato Sauce (optional)

How to Make:

Take 1 canned sardine.

Drain the liquid if you want to.

Sprinkle some salt and pepper on them, as per your liking.

Serve with a sauce you like.



2. Grilled Sardines:

Grilling sardines is the easiest way to eat sardines. It also takes only a few minutes to grill sardines on each side.

Ingredients:

Sardines

Olive oil (as per quantity)

Black pepper

1-2 lemons

1-2 garlic

Parsley

How to Make:

Take 1 garlic, olive oil, and some black pepper in a bowl and mix well.

Squeeze 1-2 lemons to get fresh lemon juice and add to the bowl.

Apply this mixture on the sardines on both sides, ensuring it’s properly coated.

Let it sit for 30 minutes for the sardines to absorb the flavor.

You may use the ‘grill’ option of the oven for grilling it.

For best results, you can preheat the oven for 5-10 minutes.

Serve with parsley and squeeze some lemon juice on top.



3. Smoked Sardines:

Sardines give an aromatic flavor and zesty taste when smoked. The nutritive value of sardines may also remain intact after smoking them.

Ingredients:

Sardines

Fennel seeds

Garlic (1-2)/ garlic paste

Lemon juice (5-6 teaspoons)

How to Make:

Mix lemon juice, garlic paste, and some fennel seeds.

Marinate both sides of the sardine with this mixture.

Let the marinated sardine sit for 30 minutes.

Use a stove or hardwood to get a smokey flavor.

4. Sardines on a Cracker:

Sardines can be relished with a crunchy, crispy cracker. You can have them as light snacks or appetizers.

Ingredients:

Sardines

Crackers

Lemon/ sauce

How to Make:

Take as much sardines as you want to eat.

Take some crispy crackers and put 1-2 sardines on each.

Squeeze some lemon juice on the sardines.

You can also use some sauce or dip you like.



5. Sardines Salad:

Salads go with any meal and add more nutrition and wholesomeness to your diet. The benefits of sardines may add more richness to the salads you usually have. The added perk is that you can make many different salads as per your preference and dietary requirements and add sardines to them to add to their healthiness.

Ingredients:

Sardines

Lettuce

Dried tomatoes

Extra virgin olive oil

Parsely

Vinegar

Black pepper

Salt

Other veggies you like

How to Make:

Chop all the vegetables you want to include in your salad.

You can roast them a bit or else lightly fry them using olive oil.

If you want to consume fresh veggies, you can add some olive oil and sprinkle black pepper and some salt on them.

You can add half a teaspoon of vinegar too.

Add canned sardines after draining the liquid.

You can grill, pan-fry or roast sardines too before consuming them.

Mix everything well and top it with some chopped parsley, and some black pepper.

6. Sardines And Cream Cheese Sandwich:

Sardines, when consumed with a cream cheese sandwich can be quite a scrumptious meal. You can eat it as a snack or eat it on the go too.

Ingredients:

Bread

Cream cheese

Tomato

Black pepper

Mayonnaise

Sauce

How to Make:

Take 2 slices of bread and apply cream cheese on one of the slices.

Add a fresh tomato slice and 1-2 grilled or canned sardines between the two slices. Ensure the sardine is dry.

Sprinkle some black pepper on the top.

Serve with sauce or mayonnaise.

7. Sardine Toasts:

Sardines and toasts make up a crunchy, easy-to-prepare snack.

Ingredients:

Sardines (as per taste)

Bread

Tomato

Olive oil

Salt (as per taste)

Black (as per taste)

How to Make:

Drain the water of sardines if you’ve canned sardines.

Pan-fry them or roast them for a few minutes.

Warm up the bread a bit.

Top it with tomato slices and sardines.

Sprinkle salt and pepper as per your taste.

Add some olive oil for extra healthiness.

8. Sardines And Eggs:

Sardines and eggs make for a healthy breakfast.

Ingredients:

Sardines

Eggs

Salt

Garlic

Olive oil

Toast (optional)

Sauce (optional)

How to Make:

Preheat the oven for 5-10 minutes.

Beat 2-3 eggs as per the quantity you want to have.

Drain the liquid of sardines if you’ve canned sardines.

Add beaten eggs, sardines, and garlic in an oven-proof container.

Sprinkle some salt as per your taste.

Follow it up by spreading some olive oil on it.

Alternatively, you can pan-fry all these together with olive oil.

Serve with sauce and taste.

9. Sardine And Pasta:

Sardines and pasta are a delicious meal to have.

Ingredients:

Sardines

Pasta

Olive oil

Garlic

Chili flakes

Sauce (optional)

How to Make:

Boil some pasta and cook it as per your taste.

Drain the liquid of sardines, if you’re using canned sardines.

Pan-fry or roast the sardines to make them more richly flavored.

Mix pasta and sardines in a bowl.

Add chili flakes and olive oil as per your taste.

Additionally, you can fry chili flakes, garlic and use it as a topping for the pasta.



10. Sardine Fritters:

Sardine fritters can be your go-to meal for cooking something special with sardines.

Ingredients:

Sardines

Breadcrumbs

Lettuce

Eggs

Olive oil

Parsley

Soy sauce

How to Make:

To make the fritters, start by beating the eggs.

Next, drain the liquid from the canned sardines.

Mix eggs, sardines, and breadcrumbs while breaking them gently.

Make round balls of the mixture.

Heat up a pan and add olive oil to it in a way that the balls can be deep-fried.

Fry the balls of the mixture till they get a golden-brown color. Turn them in between for both sides to get cooked.

Collect them and let them sit aside to get cool.

Once cooled, dip them in soy sauce.

Alternatively, you can serve them with any sauce of your liking on properly washed lettuce leaves.

Conclusion

With multiple ways of consuming sardines making them an anytime meal, the health benefits of sardines are too many to give them a miss. Enriched with lots of nutrients and essential agents, integrating sardines into your meals makes them healthy, rich, and tasty. They are not only good for your heart and brain but also for the overall functioning of your body. So, you may as well consume them at least twice a week.

