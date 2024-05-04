Fast And The Furious XI: Renewed? Latest Updates, Expected Plot & More To Know

Over two decades later, the Fast & Furious Saga is expected to wrap with its upcoming installment, Fast XI. The action franchise chronicling the heisty escapades of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his star-studded crew was recently teased by Fast & Furious veteran Tyrese Gibson.

Amidst the promotion of his new movie Bloodline Killer, Gibson enlightened fans with updates on the Fast X sequel’s release date, delays in production, and expected plotline. He also insinuated how the fans shall influence the final installment’s narrative with writers keeping an eye out for fan demands.

Fast & Furious’ upcoming sequel updates

When will it be released?

The 45-year-old actor sat for a candid chat with CBR’s Kevin Polowy while promoting his newly-released thriller, Bloodline Killer, on Saturday, April 27. The conversation quickly steered towards Tyrese Gibson’s breakout Fast & Furious franchise, with him dropping compelling updates on the much-anticipated sequel to 2023’s Fast X.

Gibson confirmed that while a new installment is in the works it won't be out until early 2025 due to the delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. "Because of the strike, both strikes, there were some real delays in writing and kind of getting the film up on its feet. I'm hearing that we're going to get it going right in 2025, right at the top of the year," the star said.

As of now, the relatively unnamed sequel, known as Fast X: Part 2, is expecting a release date of April 4, 2025. But the CBR report claims that production hasn’t started yet which further pushes the release date to late 2025, at most until 2026.

What will be the plot of Fast XI?

Since Fast X left fans on a cliffhanger, the upcoming installment might continue the narrative and delve into Dom and his crew’s fates. Tyrese Gibson shared in the interview that Fast & Furious writers are taking fans’ suggestions and hope to incorporate ample car racing stuff in the new installment, a throwback to the initial Fast & Furious movies. A new villain is also on the charts.

"I know that fans over the years have been wanting to kind of ground the film and get back to more of the street racing and get away from being in outer space and all the other stuff,” Gibson noted. Going “back to basics” is also the idea behind Fast XI and will be produced within a reported $200 million budget, per CBR.

More so, the sequel is expected to be the final film of the long-spanning franchise. Hence, it may or may not strive to fix all the loose ends following the climactic plane crash in Fast X.

Originally, Fast XI was only expected to be a direct continuation of Fast X, picking up from the plane crash that supposedly killed most of Dom’s family and friends except him and his son, Brian Toretto, and with the antagonist, Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes in a hunt for revenge for his father’s death.

Now, a new possibility hints that the sequel will be more grounded, steering away from all the outer-space elements and instead, honoring the original street racing plots of the franchise.

Who will be the cast of Fast XI?

It is given that much of the original Fast & Furious cast will be recouping for the expected final installment, Fast XI. Though an official announcement from Universal is still due, Vin Diesel’s return as Dom Toretto is crucial to the plotline.

The few members of Dom’s family who may have survived might include Michelle Rodriguez as Dom’s primary love interest Letty Ortiz, Jordana Brewster’s Mia Toretto, Sung Kang’s Han Lue, and Ludacris’s Tej Parker.

Tyrese Gibson, who takes on the hilarious character of Roman Pearce, confirmed the “exciting” news of Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson reprising as Gisele and Luke Hobbs respectively. Fans are also hoping to see Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, Helen Mirren as his mother, Magdalene ‘Queenie’ Ellmanson-Shaw, and Eva Mendes as Monica Fuentes.

If the upcoming installment delves into Fast X’s storyline then Jason Momoa shall reprise as villain Dante Reyes, Brie Larson as Tess, and Daniela Melchior as street racer Isabel.

Fast XI will bid goodbye to Paul Walker once again

Earlier, Vin Diesel hinted that Fast XI will bid a proper farewell to one of the biggest faces and loved characters of the Fast & Furious Saga, the late Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor, in March 2023, per Games Radar.

Diesel was of the viewpoint that the franchise could not end without paying homage to the late star. Though Fast 7 did the honors, the franchise’s reported final installment will once again remind fans of the cherished Fast & Furious member.

