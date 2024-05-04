Yasmine Lopez and Los Angeles Lakers star, Christian Wood, have a 10-month-old son named Kobe Sean. Wood was recently awarded full custody of his baby boy.

Christian reportedly requested primary physical custody of his son. Initial reports suggested an agreement for joint custody with Lopez. Apparently, Yasmine Lopez did not appear for the court hearing, which likely influenced the judge's decision.

Plus, a stay-away order was also issued which requires Lopez to maintain a distance of 100 yards from Wood. A permanent restraining order until 2027 was reportedly included in the custody agreement.

After the court ruling, Yasmine Lopez posted a photo on her Instagram story of her jumping off a yacht with the caption "All Summer."

The meaning behind Yasmine Lopez's cryptic Instagram story is unclear. Well, possible interpretations are that she might be putting on a brave face and trying to appear carefree despite the custody loss. Or, it might indicate relief from childcare responsibilities. There's also the possibility the post has no connection to the court case.

Yasmine Lopez and Christian Wood’s Controversial Relationship

Christian Wood and his ex-girlfriend Yasmine Lopez's relationship reportedly ended on a tumultuous note. Accusations include trespassing, vandalism, and stalking. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The most recent incident occurred in February 2024. Wood allegedly filed for a restraining order against Lopez after she supposedly trespassed on his California property. Reports claim Lopez jumped the fence and vandalized his Mercedes-Benz.

Based on Wood's accusations, a temporary restraining order was granted against Lopez. The order reportedly mandated Lopez stay at least 100 yards away from Wood, refrain from firearm ownership, and prohibited her from engaging in abusive or harassing behavior towards him. This order expired in March 2024.

This wasn't the first instance according to Wood. He claimed Lopez's actions caused emotional distress and a history of property damage.

In August 2023, Wood alleges Lopez entered his home uninvited, damaged belongings, and attempted to become physical with him. The police were reportedly called to intervene.

While Wood played for the Dallas Mavericks in January 2023, he claims Lopez trespassed on his property there and vandalized his Lamborghini with spray paint.

Through an Instagram live session , Lopez reportedly acknowledged keying a car and trespassing on Wood's property. She claimed to be seeking therapy to address her issues.