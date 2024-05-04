Did You Know The Rock Got His Popular 'Know Your Role' Catchphrase From Another WWE Superstar?

The Rock is recognized for his proficiency on the microphone. The Final Boss became the connoisseur of the mic from the Attitude Era, rising to the top of the ladder with his talent, natural charisma, and confidence. He contributed to the creation of some of the greatest catchphrases in WWE history, and one of them was ' Know your role and shut your mouth', using it to silence his opponent.

Mark Henry, the former World Heavyweight Champion, who worked with The Rock in the stable The Nation of Domination, once revealed the backstory behind the catchphrase. A few years ago, The World's Strongest Man sat for an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin on his show, where he said that Ron Simmons aka Farooq was the man behind that catchphrase, not The Rock.

When Henry was a rookie trying to thrive as part of The Nation of Domination, Ron told the youngsters of the stable to know their roles and keep their mouths shut. Those words made sense at that time. The Great One later borrowed those words and seamlessly incorporated them into his character, making it an attention-grabbing catchphrase.

The Nation of Domination changed The Rock's career

The Rock, initially known as Rocky Maivia, struggled to make a mark upon arriving in WWE. Even though he received a push and won the Intercontinental Champion, the crowd consistently rejected the babyface character, jeering him with 'die Rocky die' chants in every arena.

The course of his career changed after turning heel and joining The Nation of Domination. He adopted the name The Rock, leaving behind the gimmick of Rocky Maivia.

The Rock still manages to create a popular catchphrase

Throughout his professional wrestling career, the former WWE Champion introduced different catchphrases that became iconic. From 'It doesn't matter' to 'If you smell what The Rock is cooking', many of his timeless catchphrases are still recalled by wrestling fans.

Even during a recent run this year, The Rock made a new catchphrase memorable, showing he is still one of the best talkers in WWE. The Rock's most recent catchphrase 'Cody Crybabies' received a positive reaction, contributing to Cody Rhodes' success as a babyface.

