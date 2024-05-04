Two women found dead at Ned Houk Park while infant goes missing; KNOW what went wrong

Trigger warning: This article contains reference to tragic death.

On Friday afternoon at Ned Houk Park, two women identified as Samantha Cisneros and Taryn Allen, both 23 years old, were found dead. With them was a 5-year-old girl who was badly beaten and bloody. The women’s purses and a car were left behind. The most chilling detail from this crime scene is that a baby, Eleia Maria Torres, is missing and believed to have been taken by the killer.

What happened to Eleia Maria Torres?

Eleia Maria Torres, who is only 10 months old, is the half-sister of the injured 5-year-old. Both children belonged to Samantha Cisneros, one of the deceased women.

New Mexico State Police immediately issued an Amber Alert for Eleia Maria Torres. They say the suspect could be driving a maroon Honda. As of now, police do not know where the baby is.

Baffling clues around deaths

The cause of death for one of the women has not been determined but authorities believe that she may have been shot. The 5-year-old girl, who remains in critical condition, hasn’t been able to provide any information about what happened. Once she gets in better shape, there is a chance that the police and the detectives can have a clearer idea of what had happened.

The father of Eleia Maria Torres has talked with police and is not considered a suspect at this time. But investigators haven’t yet located the father of the 5-year-old girl. It’s, however, unclear what led up to these tragic events at Ned Houk Park.

Detectives believe they went to Walmart before showing up at the park, apparently to sell some puppies. However, it’s still not clear in what order these events occurred, how they relate to each other or how was Eleia Maria Torres abducted from Ned Houk Park.

Ned Houk Park, typically a peaceful getaway spot for locals, has been closed off by investigators. The 3,200-acre park offers various recreational amenities, according to its website.

As investigators work tirelessly to figure out what happened, the community is left waiting for answers and praying for Eleia Maria Torres’ safe return.

