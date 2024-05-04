Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Just last month Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli was mourning the untimely demise of her dear friend. And now, the actress/model is grieving as she remembers her brother on his third death anniversary. Nikki took to Instagram to pay tribute to her brother by penning a heartbreaking note that reflects how miuch she misses him.

Nikki Tamboli’s heart-melting post

Nikki expressed her grief on her brother’s death anniversary as she shared a painful note, expressing the void that his departure to his heavenly abode has left in her life. The message underlined her precious bond with her brother. The actress mentioned that this loss could never be healed.

Sharing her memories from Rakshabandhan, where she is seen tying Rakhi to her brother’s arms she wrote, “The loss of a brother is a wound that never fully heals, but love and memories help us find strength in the pain. None can understand me better than my brother. I miss you terribly, brother.”

Expressing her feelings further she wrote about how her brother has been a constant pillar of support in her life, and today she feels emotionally drained as she realizes that he is no longer with her.

She added, “It’s been 3 years today u left us & nothing feels the same. Another year has passed, and the ache of your loss is still here. Your laughter and joy are sorely missed. I feel my world has become dimmer without you in it.”

The 27-year-old counted her brother as her blessing, for she believed that none can love a sister as a brother can. The actress still believes that her brother is watching her from heaven as she can see the brightest star shining in the night sky.

She concluded the note by writing, “You were the source of inspiration for me. I promise I will never forget your words. I can’t believe you are not with me anymore. You left me alone. It’s impossible for me to live without you. I am missing you so much, brother.”

About Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli’s powerful performances inside the house of Bigg Boss 14, garnered her a substantial fanbase, which helped her to emerge as a second runner-up, meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik lifted the season’s trophy.

After Bigg Boss 14. The 27-year-old showcased her daring side in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she got eliminated along with Vishal Aditya Singh. Despite her performance in the show, she had solidified her status in the industry.

