Meet actor Sanjana Sanghi who started as child artist in Ranbir Kapoor film; worked with Saif Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and is now a leading lady

Bollywood has many actors who may have started their careers as child artists or with small roles. But that did not stop them from becoming leading ladies today. Well, the actress that we are talking about in this article, too, started off as a child artist and had a very small role in a Ranbir Kapoor film, but it wouldn’t be wrong to call her one of the most popular actresses in the current time.

Our pick today is Sanjana Sanghi. She made her debut in Imtiaz Ali’s film Rockstar and worked with Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. She then went on to star in several big movies and is a leading lady in many films today.

Sanjana Sanghi’s early career

Sanjana Sanghi played the role of Mandy in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar. She played the role of Nargis Fakhri's younger sister and had several scenes with Ranbir Kapoor too. She also had a cameo in Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif starrer Baar Baar Dekho. The actress then played the younger version of Meeta in Hindi Medium, which starred the late Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar.

Sanjana Sanghi’s big Bollywood debut as a leading actress

Sanjana Sanghi became a household name by playing the leading lady in the 2020 film Dil Bechara. This was the first time she played the main actress alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. This film was the official Hindi remake of the popular Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. In this film, she also got a chance to share screen space with Saif Ali Khan, who had a cameo.

The actress then went on to star in Rashtra Kavach Om alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, where fans got to see her perform stunts as well.

Sanjana was last seen in the OTT release Who Bhi Din The, which also starred Rohit Saraf, Adarsh Gourav, and others. This film revolves around college drama and is written by Imtiaz Ali’s brother, Sajid Ali. Before this, she shared the screen space with Pankaj Tripathi in a web show titled Kadak Singh.

