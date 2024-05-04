Ravi Dubey is one of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry. The kind of effort he puts into picking up challenging roles is truly commendable. Apart from impressing audiences with his acting chops in the television industry, the actor forayed into a web series, continuing to land remarkable performances. Earlier today (May 4), he took to his Instagram handle to share a series of intensely injured pictures.

The photos have sparked curiosity among his fans, leaving us wondering if they are from his latest project. Several social media users commented, expressing their concern and being surprised to see what he has in his bag.

Ravi Dubey's latest social media post

Posted with the caption "दिन कठिन हो तो नींद अच्छी आती है (sleep is good when the day is tough)," Ravi Dubey surprised his fans by sharing his injured look. In the frames, the Jamai Raja actor is seen carrying intense expressions, and blood is smeared all over his face and body. We can also spot a few wounds on his chest and legs. The rage in his eyes and the seriousness on his face have definitely sparked curiosity among fans.

Although Ravi has not mentioned anything else in the caption, people are seemingly expecting something grand coming from him. Interestingly, one of the photos has him tied to the rope upside down. The dark ambiance hints at something thrilling and fearless!

Check out his post here:

Fans' reaction

Reacting to Ravi Dubey's intense pictures, fans could not stop but react to his fiery snapshots. One of the netizens mentioned, "Wooooow." Another one wrote, "And we're missing Matsya a lottt." Further, a comment read, "Is that matasy kaand season 2... bts. What u think guys."

For the unversed, Matsya Kaand is a crime thriller series starring Ravi Dubey, Ravi Kishan, and Piyush Mishra, among others, in significant roles. Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, it premiered on MX Player on 18 November 2021.

Ravi Dubey is known for shows like Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja. The actor is also popular for his hosting skills. On the personal front, he is married to Sargun Mehta.

