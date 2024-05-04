Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Timberwolves on May 4? Deets Inside

Western Conference Semifinals kick off this Saturday night with the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-26) battling the Denver Nuggets (57-25) in the first match of a thrilling best-of-seven series. Tune in to TNT at 7:00 EST to catch the action from Denver's Ball Arena.

Will Nikola Jokic Play Against the Timberwolves Tonight?

Set to confront the Timberwolves, Denver's leader Nikola Jokić enters the fray after a stellar performance in the first round, amassing an impressive 28.2 points per game, 16.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists. In each game, he's maintained a minimum of 24 points and 14 rebounds, solidifying his place as a crucial player in the Nuggets lineup.

Both teams have proven their mettle before this meeting. The Timberwolves clinched their spot by sweeping the Phoenix Suns in the first round, whereas the Nuggets gained precedence by outplaying the Los Angeles Lakers in a five-game series.

A neck-and-neck history in the regular season, with two victories each, intensifies the anticipation for this face-off. In retrospect, the Lakers might have wished they had lost their initial match in the Play-In Tournament to evade an encounter with the formidable Nuggets. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Despite the games being closely contested, the Nuggets sealed their victories with decisive, last-minute shots from Jamal Murray.

Murray, even though never having made it to an All-Star or All-NBA Team, pushes the envelope in the postseason, notably executing two game-winning shots in the series. He maintained an average of 23.6 points per game and 7.2 assists when up against LA.

Advertisement

Possessing an additional weapon in their arsenal, the Nuggets flaunt their top external shooter, Michael Porter Jr., who lands an average of four three-pointers per game at a 48.8% success rate. He adds an average of 22.8 points per game and 8.4 rebounds to his credit.

Aaron Gordon, their robust defender and rebounder, delivers an average of 13.8 points per game and 9.8 rebounds.

Rounding off the starting lineup, the Nuggets present Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, scoring an average of 8.4 points per game in the playoffs. Their reliance on their starters is evident as the highest scorer from the bench, Christian Braun, has averaged a mere 3.8 points per game.

Denver showcases commendable ranks in the NBA, standing 4th in offensive efficiency, 9th in defensive efficiency, and operating at the 27th fastest pace. Contributed to their rotation are also Peyton Watson and Reggie Jackson.

ALSO READ: Everything to Know About Charles Barkley's TNT Contract: How Much Did NBA Legend Make Through the Show?

Denver Nuggets Players Stats Against The Timberwolves

Nikola Jokić Stats

Nikola Jokić averaged 21.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in 34 games against the Timberwolves in his career.

Jamal Murray Stats

Jamal Murray has averaged 19.1 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 21 games against the Timberwolves in his career.

Michael Porter Jr Stats

Michael Porter Jr. averages 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 13 games against the Timberwolves in his career.

When And Where To Watch

When: Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: TNT and truTV

Injury Report For Denver Nuggets Vs Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets

Out

Vlatko Cancar (Knee)

Questionable

Jamal Murray (Calf)

Timberwolves

Out

Jaylen Clark (Achilles)

ALSO READ: Did Jayson Tatum Really Post on YouTube After 11 Years To Teach People How to Tie Their Shoes?