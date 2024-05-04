Ryan Garcia Vows to Destroy Conor McGregor in Boxing After Ex-UFC Champ Asks Commission to Ban Him for Lifetime

Ryan Garcia shocked the world when he stopped Devin Haney and ended his undefeated streak of 31 wins and no losses when they squared off inside the boxing ring. Garcia looked terrific, and he dropped Haney thrice during their fight.

Garcia has been in the headlines for a long time for his controversial online statements. Then, he missed weight ahead of his fight and was banned from winning the championship. Now, King Ry has landed himself in new trouble after he failed a drug test, which indicates he possibly cheated in his boxing match against Devin Haney.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor, who was a good friend of Garcia, has posted a long post-schooling Ryan for potentially using drugs in his fight against Haney. McGregor even warned Garcia that if he saw him next, he would beat King Ry and even asked the commission to ban Garcia for a lifetime.

Finally, Ryan Garcia has posted his reaction to Conor McGregor's harsh words about him. Garcia posted a video on social media reacting to McGregor's rant.

Ryan Garcia said, "I will knock Conor McGregor out bad. Do you think Floyd Mayweather did him bad? And I'll let him weigh whatever he wants, and I'll let him take steroids. And I'll still show you what I could do to Conor McGregor."

Conor McGregor's UFC Record

Conor McGregor is widely known as the face of the UFC and one of this generation's most famous mixed martial superstars. Mystic Mac is the most followed and highest-paid UFC fighter.

155-pound King is the only UFC fighter to hold two division championships simultaneously. He is now gearing up to return inside the UFC octagon after almost three after a leg injury. In the main event, McGregor will lock horns with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 this summer. Here is the incredible mixed martial arts resume of The Mystic Mac.

1. UFC on FUEL TV: Mousasi vs Latifi - April 6, 2013

- Result: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: Not specified

2. UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen - August 17, 2013

- Result: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Brandao - July 19, 2014

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:05

4. UFC 178: Johnson vs Cariaso - September 27, 2014

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

5. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Siver - January 18, 2015

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:54

6. UFC 189: Mendes vs McGregor - July 11, 2015

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:57

7. UFC 194: Aldo vs McGregor - December 12, 2015

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:13

8. UFC 196: McGregor vs Diaz - March 5, 2016

- Result: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:12

9. UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 - August 20, 2016

- Result: M-DEC (Majority Decision)

- Round: 5

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC 205: Alvarez vs McGregor - November 12, 2016

- Result: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:04

11. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor - October 6, 2018

- Result: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy - January 18, 2020

- Result: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:40

13. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor - January 23, 2021

- Result: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

14. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - July 10, 2021

- Result: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 5:00

