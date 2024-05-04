WATCH: Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika and Alaya F join Srikanth Bolla to install beeper audio devices for visually impaired
The cast and crew of the Srikanth movie, including Srikanth himself, went out to install beeper devices. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Jyothika, is all set to hit theaters on May 10.
Rajkummar Rao is renowned as one of the most sought-after and versatile actors in Bollywood. Up next, he will be portraying the role of the veteran industrialist Srikanth Bolla in his upcoming biopic titled Srikanth.
The makers recently unveiled songs from the movie, and the actor also shared a heartwarming video of his meeting with the real-life Srikanth Bolla. Adding to the anticipation, real-life Srikanth and reel Srikanth took to the streets today for a great cause.
Rajkummar Rao and Srikanth Bolla install Beeper Audio Signalling Devices
Rajkumar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, and Srikanth Bolla went out for a very unique and historic initiative. The cast of Srikanth movie and Srikanth himself installed beeping audio signaling devices for the visually impaired community.
Check out the video here:
About Srikanth
Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Bollant Industries, an organization that employs unskilled and differently-abled individuals to manufacture eco-friendly products. He was born visually impaired in 1992 in a small village near Hyderabad, India. His life has been an inspiring journey.
Srikanth's entrepreneurial journey began after his return to India, where he aimed to create inclusive employment opportunities for people with disabilities. The film starring Rajkummar Rao will pay homage to his glorious life.
The movie revolves around Rajkummar Rao, who portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment and ultimately founded Bollant Industries. The trailer takes us through the story of a truly inspirational leader. He showed the world how visual impairment need not be a challenge to achieve one's dreams.
The movie will arrive in theaters on May 10 this year and also stars Jyothika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Tushar Hiranandani is directing Srikanth, and Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit wrote the script.
