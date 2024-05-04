WATCH: Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika and Alaya F join Srikanth Bolla to install beeper audio devices for visually impaired

Rajkummar Rao is renowned as one of the most sought-after and versatile actors in Bollywood. Up next, he will be portraying the role of the veteran industrialist Srikanth Bolla in his upcoming biopic titled Srikanth.

The makers recently unveiled songs from the movie, and the actor also shared a heartwarming video of his meeting with the real-life Srikanth Bolla. Adding to the anticipation, real-life Srikanth and reel Srikanth took to the streets today for a great cause.

Rajkummar Rao and Srikanth Bolla install Beeper Audio Signalling Devices

Rajkumar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, and Srikanth Bolla went out for a very unique and historic initiative. The cast of Srikanth movie and Srikanth himself installed beeping audio signaling devices for the visually impaired community.

Check out the video here:

About Srikanth

Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Bollant Industries, an organization that employs unskilled and differently-abled individuals to manufacture eco-friendly products. He was born visually impaired in 1992 in a small village near Hyderabad, India. His life has been an inspiring journey.

Srikanth's entrepreneurial journey began after his return to India, where he aimed to create inclusive employment opportunities for people with disabilities. The film starring Rajkummar Rao will pay homage to his glorious life. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The movie revolves around Rajkummar Rao, who portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment and ultimately founded Bollant Industries. The trailer takes us through the story of a truly inspirational leader. He showed the world how visual impairment need not be a challenge to achieve one's dreams.

Advertisement

The movie will arrive in theaters on May 10 this year and also stars Jyothika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Tushar Hiranandani is directing Srikanth, and Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit wrote the script.

ALSO READ: Srikanth Trailer OUT: Rajkummar Rao looks promising as he takes us on truly inspirational journey