Pushpa 2: The Rule: Makers of Allu Arjun starrer to release second single in THIS month

Allu Arjun is geared up to release his much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule on August 15th, 2024. The makers have already released the movie’s first single, so it seems the next song is soon to be unveiled.

According to a report by Gulte, the makers of Pushpa 2 have confirmed that they will release the film’s second single in June. With the film only a few months away from release, it sure seems like the makers have their updates and releases all planned out.

Makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule to release their second single

The first single from the Allu Arjun starrer, Pushpa Pushpa, was released just a few days ago. The response the song gave has been massive, and it is becoming trending in various locations across the internet.

The Pushpa 2 single, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, was released in several Indian languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali. Each version had its own set of lyricists and singers, and the song became a sensation, especially praising the stylish star's dancing skill and screen presence. As the first single has already become such a hit, it would be interesting to see how the next one would feel among the audience. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Pushpa 2: The Rule first single:

Advertisement

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the upcoming sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, both directed by Sukumar. The movie features the story of a rare red sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa Raj, who starts off as a mere worker. Climbing up the ranks in the smuggling syndicate, Pushpa becomes the hotshot of the town. The first part ending in a cliffhanger only adds more to the excitement of how the film will shape up.

Besides Allu, the film also features actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and many more reprising their roles from the first installment. With the release slated to coincide with this year’s Independence Day, it would be a delight in theaters to see how Pushpa sets out to face his challenges again.

ALSO READ: Watch: Hilarious versions of Arjun Arjun's new song Pushpa Pushpa take social media by storm