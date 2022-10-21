7 Apt Diwali Gifts for Your Health Freak Brother

The season of gifts, sweets, and celebrations is here! And so is the time to celebrate the bitter-sweet relationship between you and your brother. If your brother is addicted to the gym, then this Diwali, you have a chance to support his dream of building a great physique. Amidst Diwali and Bhai dooj, set aside some minutes for your darling brother and scout for a fabulous healthy gift. Can’t decide what to buy? Roll your eyes over and check out our comprehensive list of gifts to surprise your brother with, this Diwali. 7 Diwali Gifts That Your Brother Will Definitely Love

1. Noise Pulse 2 Max Advanced Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch For a health freak, no gift can be as useful as a smartwatch with plenty of health-tracking features. And this Noise Pulse 2 Max Advanced Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch comes with 100 sports modes, a productivity suite, and a noise health suite. To help your brother manage his day-to-day fitness goals, this is clearly the best gift that he will cherish forever.

Price: Rs. 5,999 Deal Price: Rs. 2,299 Buy Now 2. Monsoon Harvest Healthy Snacks Gift Box Is your brother skimping on sweets and fat-filled snacks this Diwali? Not to worry! Monsoon Harvest is resolving all of your gifting woes in a budget-friendly way. It brings you a healthy snack gift box straight from the world of gourmets. It contains oat clusters and ragi flakes, toasted millet muesli, and two crunchy granola bars. The high-quality ingredients and zero traces of preservatives will surely make your fitness-freak brother happier. Get ready for the pats on the back for your thoughtful gifting choice.

Price: Rs. 1,100 Deal Price: Rs. 846 Buy Now 3. OZiva Wellness Combo If multivitamins and health drinks are a part and parcel of your brother’s life, then no gift can be as apt as OZiva Wellness Combo. It contains multivitamin tablets that support daily stamina, and omega oil for skin, heart, and joint support. And guess what? These two don’t contain any preservatives, sweeteners, or artificial colors.

Price: Rs. 998 Deal Price: Rs. 798 Buy Now 4. Harissons Trinity Polyester Gym Duffel This Harissons Trinity Polyester Gym Duffel is a stylish bag that your brother will surely love. This is a versatile go-to workout bag that is roomy enough to store every gym essential. The adjustable shoulder strap and a side pocket make it even more alluring. It also has a yoga mat holder that makes this bag quite impressive. To make your brother’s journey to the gym fun, this bag is definitely your perfect gifting choice.

Price: Rs. 1,149 Deal Price: Rs. 903 Buy Now 5. Yogabar No Added Sugar Protein Bars Health freak boys are addicted to protein bars and you cannot deny that. To satisfy the sweet cravings of your brother this Diwali, surprise him with these Yogabar No Added Sugar Protein Bars. These are one of the best gluten-free protein snacks with a lip-smacking taste. This combo pack contains 2 pieces of almond fudge, hazelnut, and double chocolate bars to surprise your brother with a delectable treat.

Price: Rs. 699 Deal Price: Rs. 669 Buy Now 6. The Man Company Charcoal Grooming Kit If your brother loves indulging in skincare products to compliment his physique, then nothing is better than The Man Company Charcoal Grooming Kit. It is a kit that contains a body wash, shampoo, face wash, face scrub, solid bars, and cleansing gel. This is clearly the perfect gift for any male member of your family, be it your brother, husband, or boyfriend. Help your beloved to take extra care of his skin with this grooming kit.

Price: Rs. 2,695 Deal Price: Rs. 1,563 Buy Now 7. Boldfit Steel Shaker Bottle Protein shakes and water are two highly consumed beverages by every fitness freak. Hence, purchasing this Boldfit Steel Shaker Bottle for your brother is the wisest gifting decision you will ever make. This is a stainless steel shaker bottle with a 100 percent leak proof guarantee. How can you make your brother’s day? Prepare his favorite shake. Simply add the ingredients and shake. Tada! The drink is ready.