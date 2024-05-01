'Is She of Age?' Josh Giddey Heckled by Fan Outside Tulane Campus After Series Sweep Over Pelicans

Josh Giddey and the OKC Thunder are having the time of their lives on the court as they swept aside New Orleans in their first round of playoffs. Giddey had a decent series against the Pelicans and while he was in New Orleans, a video surfaced of him where he was seen hanging out with a friend when a heckler decided to show up.

What Did the Heckler Do?

Giddey was spotted around Tulane University. The video had to have been taken while the Thunder were visiting New Orleans, and the Pelicans were still playing. It seems that the Australian went outside to look around. Josh Giddey was spotted strolling around with a female companion. The heckler captured the moment on camera and shared it on social media. As soon as he realized who the basketball player was, he began taunting the Thunder guard. The heckler taunted Giddey by asking. "Is She of Age, is she of age?"

Giddey Refused To Entertain the Heckler

Giddey and the woman turned away from the heckler, not even bothering to give him a chance. When the basketball player's companion realized the heckler was filming, she immediately covered her face. When there was no interaction between the participants, the video was cut off.

Past Troubles for Giddey and Clean Chit From Police

In November 2023, Josh Giddey gained notoriety for the wrong reasons. Pictures of him with a young woman he allegedly dated went viral very fast. The girl was allegedly 15 years old at the time, and the OKC Thunder star was 19, so the police investigated it.



Josh Giddey was eventually exonerated of the charges by the Newport Beach Police Department following months of exhaustive investigation. Upon "exhaustive examination" of the allegations, they released the following statement: "Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey."

