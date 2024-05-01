Khatron Ke Khiladi often hit headlines for the performance of celebrity participants on the show and their off-screen camaraderie. The host of the show, Rohit Shetty amps up the entertainment quotient by poking fun at the contestants as they prepare themselves for the daredevil stunts. While the director is mostly seen sharing light-hearted moments with his team, he also sometimes loses his calm.

During Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Rohit once lashed out at the participants for accusing the makers of the show. He was so stern in his tone that the participants couldn’t say a single word in their response.

When Rohit Shetty lambasted Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants

In an enthralling episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Rohit Shetty blasted the participants for calling the show rigged. It all began when Shivin Narang froze during a stunt and decided to call it quits. This didn’t go down well with the host.

Rohit, who is always seen encouraging actors to do their best, couldn't stand Shivin aborting the stunt. He criticized the entire bunch and stated, "If I send Tejasswi to perform this stunt and she manages to do it successfully, you all will call it rigged and accuse the channel and Endemol (Production house) for scripting the stunts. In this particular stunt, nothing can be rigged. It is a simple one. The channel and production house are doing a lot of hard work."

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is regarded as one of the most successful seasons of the reality show. It featured popular names like Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Adaa Khan and Amruta Khanvilkar among others. While Karishma emerged as the winner, Karan ended up as the first runner-up on the show.

The show grabbed eyeballs mainly due to Tejasswi’s cute antics and funny banters with Rohit Shetty. The two went on to collaborate on a movie titled School College Ani Life. The film was released in 2023 and revolved around a youngster's rollercoaster ride of emotions during school-college life. It was Rohit’s foray into Marathi cinema as a producer.

