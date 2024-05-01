TXT’s Deja Vu from minisode 3: TOMORROW becomes group’s longest charting track on Billboard Global 200

TXT has hit a career milestone on the Billboard global charts with their newest smash hit. Deja Vu from their comeback album minisode 3: TOMORROW has become the group's longest-running track on the Billboard Global 200 chart. Previously TXT's minisode 3: TOMORROW had set another record by selling over 1 million copies on its release day, April 1st.

Deja Vu becomes group’s longest charting track on Billboard Global 200

On April 30th, according to Billboard, TXT's latest title track Deja Vu achieved a significant milestone, becoming their first song to spend four weeks on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts. Maintaining its position for the fourth consecutive week on both charts, Deja Vu secured the No. 85 spot on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 145 on the Global 200.

TXT's mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW continued its impressive performance, holding steady at No. 89 on the Billboard 200 for the third consecutive week. Additionally, it secured the No. 2 spot on the World Albums chart, No. 9 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, and No. 11 on the Top Album Sales chart this week.

On April 1 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), TXT made their comeback with their sixth mini album, minisode 3: TOMORROW, accompanied by the release of the music video for their title track. Deja Vu embodies a pop style infused with elements of trap's sub-genre rage and emo rock. The lyrics poignantly express the theme of reuniting, likening the moment to deja vu as they fulfill a promise from the past.

Watch Deja Vu here-

More about TXT’s sixth mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW

On April 2, Hanteo Chart revealed that TXT's mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW had an exceptional sales day, totaling 1,187,103 copies sold on its release date alone, April 1. Moreover, every song featured on the album entered Melon's Top 100 chart in South Korea, with their title track Deja Vu reaching No. 10 the following day.

The album's success extended globally as well, with it claiming the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Album Chart in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Impressively, it also secured a place in the top 10 on the same chart in 23 regions worldwide.

Also on April 14, according to Billboard, TXT's latest mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW made an impressive debut at No. 3 on the prestigious Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. Additionally, minisode 3: TOMORROW soared to the top spot on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, marking it as the best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Prior to this achievement, on April 1, TXT held a showcase in celebration of the release. The showcase was broadcast live worldwide on the global fandom platform Weverse and HYBE's official YouTube channel, allowing fans from all corners of the globe to join in the excitement.

