Meet real Ranjith Gangadharan from Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham; director Jithu Madhavan shares driving license

Making a storm in the theaters, Fahadh Faasil gave a sensational hit with the film Aavesham directed by Romancham fame Jithu Madhavan. The insane portrayal of the character Ranga has already generated a large number of fans but does anyone know what was the character’s real name in the movie?

The answer to that question was made clear when director Jithu Madhavan shared a new post on his Instagram, featuring Ranga’s driving license. The post featured the character’s real name as Ranjith Gangadharan which was shortened to Ranga by taking the first two letters from each of his names.

Not only that, the license also showcased that the character’s date of birth was April 15th, 1978 which makes him 46 years old. Along with that, his blood group was noted down as A+, and also a resident of Bengaluru North.

Check out the official post by Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan

The film Aavesham was a massive hit in theaters with mostly everyone loving the character Ranga played by Fahadh Faasil. The movie tells the tale of three college students who recently joined an institution in Bengaluru. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

However, a quarrel with their college seniors escalates their situation and eventually gets them brutally beaten up. This leads the trio to seek revenge upon them and to grab some local support, they befriend an infamous goon. The rest of the film follows how the trio manages to seek their revenge and how Ranga influences their life.

Fahadh Faasil’s work front

Fahadh Faasil is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actors in South cinema. The acting powerhouse is already reprising his role in the Allu Arjun starrer film Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar.

Talking about multistarrer, the actor is playing a humorous role in Rajinikanth starrer film Vettaiyan and also joining hands with Vadivelu once again for a road trip movie. Besides these films, the actor also plays lead roles in Telugu and Malayalam films.

The Kumbalangi Nights actor is confirmed to star in two Telugu films called Don’t Trouble The Trouble and Oxygen. Moreover, the actor is also starring in Malayalam films like Karate Chandran and Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira with also being speculated to be part of director Amal Neerad’s next film.

ALSO READ: What did Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil discuss about Malayalam film Premalu during Pushpa 2 shoot?