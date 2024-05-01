Elisabeth Moss, renowned for her role in The Handmaid's Tale, offers insights into the highly anticipated Season 6, shedding light on the relationship between June and Serena.

Moss is committed to delivering a final season that resonates deeply with fans, focusing on the intertwined journeys of these two characters as the series approaches its conclusion.

The Handmaid's Tale: Elisabeth Moss discusses the conclusion

With filming for the concluding episodes set to commence later this year, Elisabeth Moss discussed the significance of wrapping up the storylines of various characters from the dystopian realm of Gilead.

The Veil actress continued, "But to answer your question - and I've experienced this on TV before, especially with Mad Men, there is a back-and-forth I think that happens with the fans and the makers of the show. It's not like you write to it, but you do have an understanding and awareness of what's working and what's not. I'm not making the show for anyone else but the fans. I'm not making the show for the network or this person. You're making it for the people who love it. And, so, because of that, you are aware of, of course, what they respond to and what they don't respond to."

Speaking about June and Serena, she said, "I'm the first person, even as a director, to be like, Forget June, let's focus on Serena for this episode. I just think that. Yvonne said it so well when she said, 'There's no Serena without June, and there's no June without Serena.'" She added, "And that's so true. And so to me, the parallel stories, I love that part of the show so much. So I totally agree with the fans on this one."

Elisabeth Moss talks about the connection between June and Serena

Looking ahead to Season 6, Moss anticipates delving deeper into the evolving dynamics between June and Serena as they navigate their tumultuous circumstances.

With the oppressive regime of Gilead still looming large, Moss suggests that June and Serena may unite in resistance or seek personal liberation beyond the confines of their oppressive society. Moss also hints at the challenges they may encounter in finding refuge, given the prevailing hostility towards refugees in Canada.

While Season 6 will provide closure for June and Serena's narrative. Moss mentions the development of a sequel series based on Margaret Atwood's novel, The Testaments, hinting that the dystopian saga will continue.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is set to premiere in 2025.

