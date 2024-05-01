Song Kang’s shows consist of some of the most unique stories amongst the current releases. The actor has been gaining recognition for taking up different roles throughout his career and stepping out of his comfort zone to showcase his full potential. From transforming to a cold-hearted supernatural being in My Demon to facing the horrors of the post-apocalyptic world in My Sweet Home, Song Kang has constantly showcased his range and depth as an actor.

Furthermore, Song Kang is not only known for his acting but also for his enteral visuals that swoon the audience just from a small glimpse. His charm and ability to maintain a cheerful personality add to his overall appeal. Without further ado, let’s check out the shows that the actor has appeared in.

7 Song Kang K-dramas that showcase the actor’s phenomenal talent

1. Hello Spring

Cast: Song Kang, Yoon Jin Sol, Lee Ho

Director: N/A

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1 season

Release Year: 2015

2. Love Alarm

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Jung Ga Ram, Song Kang

Director: Lee Na Jung

Runtime: 50–60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 2 seasons

Release Year: 2019

Based on the webtoon of the same name by Chon Kye Young, the story revolves around an application that enables users to discover love. When anyone within 10 meters has romantic feelings for the user, the alarm will go off. Moreover, the application can also showcase how many people are in love with the user but it does not give out the exact details. Eventually, a love story blooms between two individuals as the story progresses.

3. Sweet Home

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young

Director: Lee Eung-bok

Runtime: 52–74 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1 season

Release Year: 2020

Set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by terrifying monsters, the story follows Hyun Soo, played by Song Kang, a high school student haunted by his tragic past. After losing his family in an accident, Hyun Soo moves into a rundown apartment building, only to find himself trapped inside when a mysterious phenomenon transforms the residents into monstrous creatures.

4. Navillera

Cast: Park In Hwan, Song Kang, Na Moon Hee

Director: Han Dong Hwa

Runtime: 60–65 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1 season

Release Year: 2021

Song Kang portrays Lee Chae Rok, a young and talented ballet dancer struggling to pursue his passion amidst financial hardships and family expectations. Chae Rok forms an unlikely bond with Shim Duk Chul, an elderly man who dreams of learning ballet late in life. As they embark on this journey together, Chae Rok finds renewed inspiration and purpose, while Duk Chul discovers the courage to pursue his lifelong dream.

5. Nevertheless

Cast: Han So Hee, Song Kang, Chae Jong Hyeop

Director: Kim Ga Ram

Runtime: 60–70 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1 season

Release Year: 2021

In Nevertheless, Song Kang takes on the role of Park Jae Eon, a charming and enigmatic art student who becomes entangled in a complex romantic relationship with the protagonist, Yoo Na Bi. Released in 2021, the series is based on the webtoon of the same name by Jung Seo, which follows the tumultuous journey of Na Bi and Jae Eon as they navigate the uncertainties of love, desire, and commitment.

6. Forecasting Love and Weather

Cast: Song Kang, Park Min Young

Director: Cha Young Hoon

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1 season

Release Year: 2022

The series follows Lee Si Woo as he navigates the challenges of his career while also dealing with personal struggles and romantic entanglements. Song Kang takes on the role of Lee Si Woo, a passionate and ambitious young man who works as a weather forecaster. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Jin Ha Kyung, played by Park Min Young, a talented meteorologist with a contrasting approach to forecasting.

7. My Demon

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang

Director: Kim Jang Han, Kwon Da Som

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1 season

Release Year: 2023

Song Kang stole the spotlight with his role in his latest K-drama, My Demon, released in 2023. The story follows a 200-year-old demon, Jeong Gu Won, whose powers are transferred to, Do Do Hee, an arrogant chaebol heiress. However, to get his power back, he must enter a contract marriage so that she can inherit her mother’s property. The chemistry of the lead couple elevates the storyline, making the K-drama one of the most popular ones that year.

Song Kang’s shows are, although only a handful but they all showcase him in different light. The actor never fails to impress the audience with his talent, which evolves constantly. Currently, he is enlisted in the mandatory South Korean military and will be discharged around 2025.