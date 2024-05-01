When Will The Boy and the Heron Release Internationally? GKIDS Reveals

GKIDS have finally announced that along with Shout! Studios, they are bringing Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar Winning movie The Boy and the Heron to home videos internationally. The announcement was made on April 29, Monday and said the digital versions of the film will come out in June with physical versions following in July.

The movie will be available on all major digital platforms for viewers to purchase on-demand in June. And in July, multiple physical copies of the movie will also be released. The movie will be available for streaming on Netflix outside of USA and Japan.

The Boy and the Heron will be released across digital platforms and get three physical format releases

GKIDS, alongside Shout! Studios will release The Boy and the Heron and it will be made available for purchase on-demand starting on June 25, 2024, Tuesday. The movie will be available in HD and 4K formats on all major digital platforms across the world for purchase.

The three physical versions of the movie, on the other hand, are set to be released on July 9th, 2024, Tuesday. The three physical formats are going to be a 4K UHD/Blu-Ray disc combo pack, a Blu-Ray Disc/ DVD combo pack, and a limited steelbook edition with a Blu-Ray and 4K UHD disc. This means that The Boy and the Heron is the first Studio Ghibli movie to be released in a 4K UHD format. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The physical editions will have some special features

Of course, you will get some special features if you purchase the physical editions of the Boy and the Heron. The home videos will include trailers and teasers, feature-length storyboards, a music video for Spinning Globes- the theme song of the movie composed by Kenshi Yonezu, and interviews with the film’s composer Joe Hirashi, the co-founder of Studio Ghibli Toshio Suzuki, and supervising animator Takeshi Honda.

The Boy and the Heron won the Best Animated Feature Film award at this year’s Oscars, making it Miyazaki’s second film to win an Academy Award, with the first one being Spirited Away. Other than the Oscar, the movie also won a Golden Globe and a Japan Academy Film Prize.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga-related updates.

ALSO READ: 10 Best Makoto Shinkai Movies To Watch This Spring 2024 Season Ft. Your Name, Suzume & More