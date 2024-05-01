Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola is sharing her feelings after her husband, Todd Nepola, filed for divorce. In an interview on the Ay Por Favor podcast with her co-star Marysol Patton, Alexia, 56, says "For the first week, for the first two weeks — actually, still today, it’s been three weeks, and I’m still going back in my head like, ‘What happened?’”

Nepola is a “positive person” so to cope with it she tries to “think about all the beautiful times” with her husband along with their “beautiful trips.”

Alexia Nepola opens up about divorce with Todd Nepola

Speaking about the state of mind she is in right now, the star added, "And I don’t want to have any anger, but I understand that anger is also one of the grieving stations … oh, stages, yeah. I don’t even know what I’m saying. Because I find myself lost.”

This podcast episode marks Alexia's return after taking a break due to her divorce announcement. Marysol previously shared her support for Alexia during this difficult time. Alexia's RHOM co-stars have been supportive, showing the bond they share beyond the show's drama.

Despite the challenges, Alexia mentioned in her Instagram story previously, "I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage,” She added, “I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time.”

Alexia Nepola talks about support from co-stars

In her first public appearance since the divorce news, Alexia co-hosted a drag brunch at HK Hall in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen alongside Patton. Despite the difficult situation, she expressed “That’s the beauty of our show,” she continued, “Even though we say things to each other that we don’t like, at the end of the day, when I need them, they’re there. After my news broke out about two weeks ago, Larsa [Pippen] was one of the first ones to call me after Julia [Lemigova]. Everybody called me, texted me. They’re all there for me. They check up on me. Honestly, that’s what I love so much about our franchise.”

Listeners can hear the full episode of Ay Por Favor to learn more about Alexia's journey through this tough time. The podcast aired on April 29 at 12 a.m. ET.