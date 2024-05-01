USC Trojans HC Lincoln Riley Compares His Star QB Caleb Williams With Patrick Mahomes; Details Inside

Caleb Williams was the number one overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. The young Quarterback has joined the Chicago Bears. Williams has been the talk of the town even before his selection. He has high expectations from himself and the team would like the generational talent to take them to glory too. His coach at USC Trojans shed some light on the 22-year-old’s future and the comparisons being made between Williams and Patrick Mahomes.

Riley’s thoughts on Mahomes vs Williams

On The Rich Eisen Show, Lincoln Riley, the USC Trojans HC, hailed praise on the youngster. However, he added that Williams is nowhere close to Patrick Mahomes at the moment. The 2018 Big 12 Coach of the Year believes that Caleb Williams is a hard-working individual and has a brilliant opportunity to show what he’s worth. Mahomes can turn the game upside down in any scenario and has changed his mentality and decision-making skills for the better, Riley continued.

The Trojans coach wants his student, Williams, to learn from Mahomes. He urged the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner to carry his belief and work hard. Riley has total faith in Williams and he is assured that he'll reach Mahomes' level if he continues to go on the right track. The Chiefs' star quarterback has led his team to 3 Super Bowl championships and was named the MVP in all three games.

Williams sets his eyes on Brady’s legacy

Although fans are comparing Williams to Mahomes, the No. 1 overall pick has bigger plans. In an interview before the draft, Williams said that he wants to chase Tom Brady’s legacy. He wants to play for the same team for 20 years and win as many Super Bowl rings as he can.

The Bears’ latest QB recruit hit back at his critics saying that he holds grudges and will give his reply on the field. Will Caleb Williams go on to become the greatest NFL quarterback of all time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.