New York Knicks Injury Report: Will Jalen Brunson Play Against Philadelphia 76ers on April 30? Find Out

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting ready to fight off elimination in NBA playoffs Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, going up against the Knicks.

After a tough loss in game three in Philadelphia, the Knicks bounced back in game four, putting them just one win away from advancing to the second round with a 97-92 triumph in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Will Jalen Brunson Play Against the Philadelphia 76ers Tonight?

Leading the Knicks with a thriving 47 points and 10 assists on an 18 out of 34 shooting on Sunday, Jalen Brunson's availability for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers is questionable, due to an injury to his left knee.

In contrast, the New York Knicks are in high spirits after taking a significant 3-1 lead in the series thanks to their tenacious victory on Sunday.

Contributing to the score, OG Anunoby secured 16 points with 14 rebounds and three blocks, while Miles McBride added 13 points off the bench. That said, no other player managed to score more than eight points.

As a collective, the Knicks saw a shooting percentage of 43 from the field and seven of 27 from the 3-point line. Despite a sluggish start, the Knicks swiftly got back on track, playing incredible defense and enabling Hart to clinch the game.

Unfortunately, Josh Hart didn't perform his best, shooting zero of seven from the field. Equally, Precious Achiuwa accumulated a mere point from zero of five shots.

Moreover, the Knicks had to adapt without the valuable backup of Mitchell Robinson, who suffered a knee injury. Adding to the impact, Bojan Bogdanovic sustained an ankle injury early in game four. Nevertheless, the Knicks persisted and managed a crucial win with the aid of contributions across the team.

All the Knicks need to secure their place in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs is a home win on Tuesday. However, given the ankle injuries to Robinson and Bogdanovic, both crucial backups, it's likely they'll have to make do without their full lineup.

New York Knicks Players Stats Against The Philadelphia 76ers

Jalen Brunson

In 16 games against the 76ers, Jalen Brunson has averaged 18.4 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds.

OG Anunby

In 22 games against the 76ers, OG Anunoby has averaged 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

When And Where To Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 30

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

Location: Madison Square Garden Manhattan, New York

Channel: TNT

Injury Report

Knicks

OUT

Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery)

Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot contusion)

QUESTIONABLE

Mitchell Robinson (left ankle sprain)

PROBABLE

Jalen Brunson (right knee contusion)

Jericho Sims (right shoulder inflammation)

Sixers

OUT

Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) QUESTIONABLE

Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery)

