Best Ji Chang Wook TV shows to check out: Welcome to Samdalri, Healer, Suspicious Partner and more

If you're searching for top Ji Chang Wook TV shows, you're in luck! Below, we've curated a list of his must-watch series. Ji Chang Wook is undeniably one of South Korea's most celebrated and beloved actors. With his exceptional talent and undeniable charisma, he's become a household name in the entertainment scene. Whether he's portraying a hot-headed emperor or an awkward, grouchy prosecutor, this 35-year-old actor has showcased his versatility throughout his career. Any series of him you watch will definitely be amazing one way or the other.

9 Best Ji Chang Wook K-dramas to watch

1. Welcome to Samdalri

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun and more

Director: Cha Young Hoon

Release Date: December 2, 2023

Cho Sam Dal (played by Shin Hye Sun) is a successful fashion photographer in Seoul. She never aspired to remain a big fish in a small pond, particularly in her hometown of Samdalri. However, her dreams of Seoul come crashing down when she's falsely accused of bullying her assistant.

Cho Sam Dal (played by Shin Hye Sun) is a successful fashion photographer in Seoul. She never aspired to remain a big fish in a small pond, particularly in her hometown of Samdalri. However, her dreams of Seoul come crashing down when she's falsely accused of bullying her assistant.

Abandoned by those who once celebrated her, she loses everything she's worked for. With her pride shattered, she returns home after eight years, a place she avoided to avoid encountering her best friend and the man she's always loved, Cho Yong Pil (played by Ji Chang Wook). Yong Pil's patience and understanding serve as both a shore and an anchor in Sam Dal's messy life.

Welcome to Samdalri hits all the right notes. It has a simple yet powerful storyline with a warm atmosphere that resonates deeply. While exploring themes of grief, grudges, and heartbreak, the message is clear: live in the present and strive to be your best self. Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook not only charm as their characters, but their effortless performances bring Sam Dal and Yong Pil to life in a captivating way.

2. Healer

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Park Min Young, Yoo Ji Tae and more

Director: Lee Jung Sub

Release Date: February 10, 2015

When the reserved night courier Seo Jung Hoo (played by Ji Chang Wook) is tasked with tracking down the aspiring journalist Chae Young Shin (played by Park Min Young), he has no idea how this mission will impact his own life. As they uncover a shared past and become embroiled in an investigation tied to previous events that profoundly affect them both, their lives take unexpected turns.

Healer has it all: an action-packed hero, a spirited female lead, thrilling suspense, and a heartwarming love story. Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young light up the screen with their chemistry. Ji Chang Wook's portrayal, from a quirky recluse to the protagonist of his own tale, is executed flawlessly, capturing viewers' hearts along the way.

3. Lovestruck in the City

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Kim Ji Won, SHINee’s Minho and more

Director: Park Shin Woo

Release Date: December 22, 2020

In a scorching summer romance, architect Jae Won (played by Ji Chang Wook) finds himself deeply lovesick when the free-spirited Eun Oh (played by Kim Ji Won) abruptly disappears after their romantic and passionate encounter. Heartbroken and searching for answers, Jae Won discovers that Eun Oh had deceived him with a false identity and contact information. Unbeknownst to him, his cousin Choi Kyung Joon (played by Kim Min Seok) and his girlfriend Suh Rin Yi (played by So Ju Yeon) hold vital clues to Eun Oh's whereabouts.

Ji Chang Wook portrays the passionate architect Park Jae Won, who is on a mission to find the "camera thief" who captured his heart one summer night a year ago. This series is an intriguing experiment, blending elements of a mockumentary with a romantic comedy. Through characters representing different age groups, viewers are treated to diverse perspectives on love, marriage, and dating. With its trippy rom-com vibe, Lovestruck in the City offers a refreshing and breezy watch. And of course, Ji Chang Wook delivers his romantic best.

4. Melting Me Softly

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Won Jin Ah, GOT7’s Jinyoung and more

Director: Shin Woo Chul

Release Date: November 17, 2019

In Melting Me Softly, Producing Director (PD) Ma Dong Chan (played by Ji Chang Wook) and broadcast station worker Go Mi Ran (played by Won Jin Ah) volunteer for a 1999 cryogenic sleep project in a bid to boost ratings for their variety show. However, they wake up 20 years later instead of the intended 24 hours, finding themselves in a world drastically different from the one they knew.

While the premise is sci-fi, the heart of the story lies in its romantic comedy elements. The disoriented subjects struggle with adapting to the future and reconciling the changes in their loved ones, all while needing to maintain an unusually low body temperature to survive. With only each other to lean on, Dong Chan and Mi Ran inevitably develop feelings for one another, making their blossoming romance a delightful highlight of the series.

5. Empress Ki

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Ha Ji Won, Joo Jin Moo, Baek Jin Hee and more

Director: Shin Woo Chul

Release Date: October 28, 2013

Ji Chang Wook launched into fame with his role in the 2013 historical drama Empress Ki, where he portrayed the fiery Yuan Dynasty emperor Ta Hwan. The series chronicles the journey of Goryeo-born Empress Ki (played by Ha Ji Won) as she ascends to empress through a political marriage with Ta Hwan, with whom she gradually develops affection.

Ta Hwan emerges as one of the most complex characters in the series, characterized by his passion and spontaneity, yet also marked by a childlike nature and naivety, making him both endearing and frustrating to watch. Ji Chang Wook flawlessly embodies the layers of the character, delivering a mesmerizing performance that solidifies his place as a standout talent in the industry. It's no surprise that his portrayal of Ta Hwan in Empress Ki remains one of his most memorable performances to date.

6. The K2

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, YoonA, Song Yoon Ah and more

Director: Kwak Jung Hwan, Sung Yong Il

Release Date: September 23, 2016

Action enthusiasts will find plenty to love in this gripping political thriller starring Ji Chang Wook as Kim Je Ha, a former mercenary turned bodyguard. Hired by the presidential candidate's wife Choi Yoo Jin (played by Song Yoon Ah), Je Ha seeks revenge on another politician for the death of his former lover. His assignment leads him to Anna (played by Girls’ Generation’s YoonA), the secret illegitimate daughter of Yoo Jin’s husband.

As Je Ha and Anna grow closer, much to Yoo Jin’s displeasure, they become entangled in a complex political landscape. Caught between love and revenge, Je Ha must navigate dangers from Anna’s stepmother and her father’s political foes, all while pursuing his own agenda as their romance deepens. Ji Chang Wook exudes sophistication and charm in this thrilling tale of love and action!

7. Suspicious Partner

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Tae Joon, Kwon Nara and more

Director: Park Sun Ho

Release Date: May 10, 2017

In Suspicious Partner, Prosecutor Noh Ji Wook (played by Ji Chang Wook) goes to great lengths to avoid Eun Bong Hee (played by Nam Ji Hyun), despite their frequent encounters. However, Ji Wook finds himself defending Bong Hee, his former trainee, when she is falsely accused of murder. This incident tarnishes Ji Wook's once-stellar reputation in the eyes of the law, leading him to become a disillusioned private lawyer.

Though Bong Hee harbors feelings for Ji Wook, he tries to keep his distance. Yet, as they find themselves facing imminent danger, the two are drawn together, ultimately protecting and falling in love with each other.

Suspicious Partner offers a captivating blend of thriller, romance, and humor. Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun's undeniable chemistry adds a layer of excitement to the series. The contrasting personalities of Ji Wook and Bong Hee create an entertaining dynamic, while the inclusion of a murder mystery element keeps the tension high and the plot intriguing.

8. The Sound of Magic

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Hwang In Yeop and more

Director: Kwak Jung Hwan, Sung Yong Il

Release Date: May 6, 2022

In The Sound of Magic, Ji Chang Wook returns to his roots as a musical actor, portraying the mysterious magician Rieul. He takes on the task of teaching magic to skeptical high school students Yoon Ah Yi (played by Choi Sung Eun) and Na Il Deung (played by Hwang In Yeop).

Based on the popular webtoon Annarasumanara by writer Ha Il Kwon, serialized on Naver Webtoon in 2010 and adapted into a play, the drama explores the struggle between dreams and reality. The fantastical world allows characters to confront their concerns and grow with the help of magic.

The Sound of Magic is a heartwarming show that encourages viewers to hold onto hope and embrace their inner child. Ji Chang Wook's portrayal of Rieul, the eccentric magician, offers a refreshing departure from his previous roles and is a captivating highlight of the series, making it a definite must-watch

9. Backstreet Rookie

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Min Kyu and more

Director: Myoungwoo Lee

Release Date: June 19, 2020

In this slice-of-life drama, Ji Chang Wook takes on the role of Choi Dae Hyun, a convenience store clerk struggling to keep the family business afloat single-handedly. Reluctantly, he hires Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung), whom he initially perceives as a former juvenile delinquent, as a part-time employee at the store.

In Backstreet Rookie, Ji Chang Wook's portrayal of an underdog marks a refreshing departure from his usual mysterious or highly accomplished characters. Throughout the series, Dae Hyun and Saet Byul face various challenges together, including poverty, social stigma, scams, and bullying. Despite the odds, they continually support each other and their loved ones, leading to the deepening of their mutual feelings.

Above are some of the must-watch Ji Chang Wook TV shows. The actor has garnered widespread acclaim and boasts a global fanbase. His captivating expressions, undeniable charisma, and profound acting depth set him apart in the industry. Therefore, Ji Chang Wook and his works will always remain at the pinnacle of success.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat