Manisha Koirala admits she wants to find love again after divorce: ‘If there was a partner in my life…’

All eyes are on the TV screens today as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will be released today. The show features a stellar ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and more.

As you gear to watch this spectacular series, Manisha, who plays Mallika Jaan in Heeramandi, opened up about her personal life, battle with cancer, divorce with husband Samrat Dahal, and more.

Manisha Koirala on finding love again

Manisha Koirala got divorced from her Nepali businessman husband Samrat Dahal. Talking to Zoom about being open to finding love again the actress admitted that she desires a life partner and wants to find love again. "I definitely feel as if there was a male figure in my life. If there was a partner in my life, Probably, it'll be nice to have that. But I have to be very honest: main uske liye intezaar karke apna time waste nahi karungi. Agar mere kismat mein likhi hai, then I'll get that. Agar nahi hai, toh bhi thik hai. Mujhe lagta hai, I'm living a full life."

Manisha Koirala on going through ups and downs in life

Manisha Koirala, who often stays private about her personal life opened up about going through ups and downs in her personal life. The actress quipped that some people are lucky that they do not go through so many ups and downs and lead a peaceful life. Having said this, she further called herself also lucky that she had a huge amalgamation of experiences.

Acknowledging her vulnerabilities, Manisha admitted that she does get anxiety attacks and also gets insecure and feels depressed and sad many times. But she tells herself to get up and take a walk. “They say that life is not about falling but about picking yourself up after every fall and walking. That’s the motto I live by.”

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, the series is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Heeramandi will hit Netflix screens on May 1.

