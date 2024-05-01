Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of depression and anxiety

Krishna Mukherjee recently took to social media to share her ordeal about not being paid for her work for the show Shubh Shagun. She spoke about the mental trauma that she faced because of it. After a couple of days of putting out her side of the story, Krishna recorded a video and thanked fans and friends for supporting her.

She also addressed the topic of being questioned for posting travel pictures and happy pictures while she claims to be depressed. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress stated that such comments have deeply affected her.

Krishna Mukherjee on people's lack of knowledge about depression and anxiety

Addressing everyone who thinks the actress wasn't going through any hiccups because she shared her travel pictures and 'happy pictures', Krishna Mukherjee stated that these comments made her feel very upset as it shows that people have such little knowledge about depression and anxiety. In the video, she mentioned that a depressed person does not have to lock himself/herself up in a room, stay indoors, not talk to others, not dress up.

Furthermore, Krishna added that a person who looks happy can also have issues. She stated that people commenting negative things on her posts don't know what she went through, as she can't put everything out there on social media. She urged fans to not judge a person who's facing such issues and to show some respect and empathy towards them.

The Naagin: Kuch Toh Hai actress also thanked her friends and family for supporting her from the beginning and assuring her that things would work out in her favor.

More about the controversy

The controversy happened with Krishna Mukherjee taking to social media and sharing her ordeal about not being paid for her work by Shubh Shagun makers. She also stated that despite various attempts to request producer Kundan Singh to clear the dues, he didn't give her clarity. She also revealed that she was locked in her make-up room twice and spoke about the toxic work environment on the sets of the show.

Kundan Singh denied the allegations

Following Krishna Mukherjee's allegations, producer Kundan Singh denied the accusations and stated that he had tried to help and be there for Mukherjee every time. He also mentioned that the case would be dealt with legally.

Krishna Mukherjee on her next step in the case

As Kundan Singh denied allegations, Krishna Mukherjee told Pinkvilla that she would take the legal route and fight for her rights. She stated that she has all the proof and evidence to support her claims and if Singh is denying the allegations, he should share the bank transactions to prove his point.

Mukherjee also mentioned that with the kind of screenshots of conversations she had, it is very clear that Singh wouldn't be able to beat them in the legal case. Krishna's friends Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Uorfi Javed, Surbhi Chandna, and Kajol Srivastava among others are supporting her against the producer.

Apart from Krishna, Shubh Shagun also featured actors like Shehzada Dhami, Kajol Srivastav, Ishita Ganguly, and Vivana Singh among others.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

