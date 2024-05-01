‘I Am Sorry for Calling Him Next Wilt Chamberlain’: Joel Embiid Slammed by Former Knicks Legend for Crying Too Much

Joel Embiid is one name that is in the limelight throughout the season whether it’s because of his domination on the court or because of his injury issues. Embiid is involved in a playoff series battle between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers and recently talked about how he is playing through injuries because he is not a quitter.

However, Embiid’s constant interviews about his injuries haven’t impressed former power forward Charles Oakley, who is a New York Knicks legend. Oakley had enough and he didn’t hold back against the Cameroon-born star.

What Did Charles Oakley Say?

Oakley said, “Everybody says he’s hurt. If you’re hurt, stay home and watch it on TV like everybody else is doing. I don’t want to hear this, ‘I’m giving it my all.’ You’re a seven-footer shooting 3s. I mean, you stand out around the 3-point line what are the guards gonna do? So I think that, you know, they cry too much. All these guys in the league cry too much. He’s too big to be crying. I’m sorry I said about two years ago, he could be the next Wilt Chamberlain. I don’t know. He could be the next Dunkin Donut or somebody because he just cry.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Oakley was so frustrated with Embiid that he had to rethink his Wilt Chamberlain statement from a few years ago.

Joel Embiid Scored a Triple-Double in Game 5 vs Knicks

Embiid had an opportunity to hit back at Oakley with his performance at Madison Square Garden in game 5 and he did just that by putting up a triple-double. Embiid didn’t look like his usual best in terms of scoring but he defended well in a do-or-die game for the 76ers. Regardless of his triple-double, it was Tyrese Maxey who stole the show for the 76ers and scored 46 points to take the series to game 6 against the Knicks.

ALSO READ: 'Bro Definitely Had Ill Intentions': NBA Fans Call Out Joel Embiid for Dirty Play on Mitchell Robinson