10 Movies That Are Banned Around The World And Why ft. Fifty Shades Of Grey, Barbie & More

Cinema is a reflection of society. Even a work of fiction has a tinge of truth and not everybody can withstand the form of art truer to the society they live in. Be it an animated movie, a Marvel superhero movie, or a movie inspired by true events, numerous have been banned over the years across the world.

While several horror movies have been banned because of extreme violence, sexual content, or political themes, several horror movies were banned in the past and the most common reason behind it was they were deemed too harmful.

Here’s a carefully curated list of 10 movies that were banned in several countries across the world over the past few years.

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

An adaptation of the 1962 novel of the same name written by Anthony Burgess, the dystopian crime film A Clockwork Orange is directed by Stanley Kubrick. It uses graphic, unsettling imagery to make statements about teenage gangs, mental health, juvenile criminality, and other social, political, and economic issues in a dystopian near-future Britain.

The movie chronicles the adventures of Malcolm McDowell's character, a juvenile psychopath Alex, who is incarcerated for rape and murder. His life falls apart when he agrees to participate in an experimental rehabilitation program in an attempt to get his sentence reduced.

The film was banned for decades in several countries including Brazil, Ireland, South Africa, and Singapore due to its graphic content and sexual violence.

Persepolis (2007)

Based on the autobiographical graphic novel of the same name by Marjane Satrapi, Persepolis follows a young girl as she grows up against the backdrop of the Iranian Revolution and the eventual Iran-Raq war.

Written and directed by Satrapi in collaboration with Vincemt Paronnaud, the title of the film alludes to the ancient city of Persepolis.

One of the most critically- acclaimed animated films, it was initially banned in Lebanon and condemned by the Iranian government accusing the makers of incorrect depiction of the Islamic revolution.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999)

Another adult animated film to be outlawed was South Park's big-screen adaptation. One of the best animated musicals, that is not a Disney production, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut follows Cartman, Kenny, Stan, Kyle, and Phillip as they break into an R-rated movie featuring Terrance and Phillip, the popular Canadian comedy pair, and begins the swearing saga. Kenny attempts to stop a prophecy involving Satan and Saddam Hussein's plan to control the world, while Stan, Kyle, and Cartman decide to spare Terrance and Phillip from execution when the ensuing moral panic leads to the United States declaring war on Canada.

According to the LA Times, Hussein personally banned the film in Iraq, establishing it as a notorious source of offensive, provocative humor.

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)

Martin Scorsese’s epic religious drama film The Last Temptation of Christ, starring Willem Dafoe in the lead and based on the controversial 1955 novel of the same name written by Nikos Kazantzakis, was bound to stir controversy.

Touted to be the most banned movie in the world, the film was on the receiving end of hatred from various religious groups especially the scene of Christ’s association with sex. The film is still banned in the Philippines and Singapore where Netflix was recently compelled by political pressure to take the movie from their collection.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

The Marvel superhero film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film follows Stephen Strange as he keeps Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) away from America Chavez (Gomez), a teenage girl who can travel multiverses.

In the film America attempts to return to her home universe where she was raised by her two mothers. Though brief, the inclusion of a same-sex pair caused controversy in a few nations, leading to its ban in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Barbie (2023)

Greta Gerwig-directed movie Barbie is one of the highest-grossing Warner Bros. production, surpassing even Harry Potter with a collection of over $1.342 billion after six weekends of release. Margot Robbie plays Barbie in the movie, based on Mattel's famous Barbie dolls, and Ryan Gosling plays Ken. It chronicles their quest for self-awareness.

The film featured a map with the controversial nine-dash line over the South China Sea which Vietnam considered to be offensive since the area is claimed by China. This led to a ban on the film in Vietnam.

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Directed by Ron Howard and written by Akiva Goldsman, The Da Vinci Code is inspired by Dan Brown’s 2003 novel of the same name. The film follows a Harvard University professor of religious symbology Robert Langdon who is the main suspect in the bizarre and gory death of Jacques Saunière, curator of the Louvre.

Following the release of the film, several religious communities objected to any questioning of their beliefs, which is why the movie was the target of protesters. The Da Vinci Code was eventually banned in Pakistan, Egypt, Samoa, and Sri Lanka, among other nations.

Lightyear (2022)

The 2022 Pixar film Lightyear is a spin-off of the Toy Story film series. Though it is not set in the same fictional universe, the main character in Lightyear is Buzz Lightyear, a human and not a toy in this movie.

Directed by Angus MacLane, the sci-fi action-adventure film was banned in as many as 14 countries including Saudi Arabia and the UAE because of a brief scene where a same-sex couple shares a kiss.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Sam Taylor-Johnson’s erotic romantic drama film Fifty Shades of Grey stars Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan in the lead. Based on E. L. James' 2011 novel of the same name, the film centers on recent college graduate Anastasia "Ana" Steele (Johnson), who develops a sadomasochistic relationship with young business mogul Christian Grey (Dornan).

With its emphasis on sex rather than PG-rated romance, the movie drew criticism and was banned in Indonesia, Kenya, and Cambodia, among other countries. These nations alleged that the film verged on pornography.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

The 1974 American independent horror film The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is directed by Tobe Hooper and stars Marilyn Burns, Paul A. Partain, Edwin Neal, Jim Siedow, and Gunnar Hansen. The story revolves around a group of friends who, while traveling to see an old farmstead, become the victims of a cannibal family.

It was first denied classification in both Australia and the UK. More resubmissions were approved with an R rating, and the film was temporarily banned in Germany, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and Iceland.

