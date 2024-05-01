Tadaima, Okaeri Episode 5: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Tadaima, Okaeri was really heartwarming seeing as we finally got to see the birth of Hiromu and Masaki’s daughter, Hinata. The episode also highlighted some other issues that Masaki has been going through as he still struggles with his identity as an omega.

The next episode will probably focus on their new family member and how she changes things. It might also delve into Matsuo and Yuuki’s possible relationship as the Fujiyoshi couple thinks that they are a pretty good match.

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 5 release date, streaming details and more

The 5th episode of Tadaima, Okaeri is coming out on May 7th, 2924, Tuesday, at 12:30 a.m. JST. The episode will be released in other countries at different times due to time differences. In Japan, the episode will first air on Tokyo MX, and then also be available on BS NTV, MBS, and Animax at later dates. The episode will also be up for streaming on Lemino, DMM TV, Hulu, Amazon Prime Videos, and more. International fans will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll a bit after its initial Japanese release.

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 5 will probably shift the focus a bit from the Fujiyoshi family and onto Matsuo and Yuuki. As seen in previous episodes, they have great chemistry with each other despite being friends and Masaki and Hiromu both thought that they could make a great couple. Even Hiromu’s father thought they were mates. After hearing this, Matsuo has been wondering if his friendship with Yuuki could become something more and we might see more development in their relationship soon enough. On the other hand, we might also see how the Fujiyoshi family deals with their new family member, especially Hikari, who has never been a brother before.

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 4 recap

The 4th episode of Tadaima, Okaeri focused on the Fujiyoshi family getting ready to welcome their newest member. However, Masaki, who was pregnant with his and Hiromu’s child was really worried about the child being an Omega. He was so distressed in fact, that he was thinking about getting an abortion. However, his husband and son were able to help him get past this.

Six months later, the Fujiyoshis welcomed their daughter Hinata, whose name was chosen by her older brother Hikari. Masaki and Hiromu tried to get Hiromu’s parents to come and meet their granddaughter. However, they unfortunately got stuck somewhere due to poor weather. The Fujiyoshis then played hide and seek with Matsuo and Yuuki at their home.

