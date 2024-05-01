A J Brown REVEALS His Retirement Plans After Becoming Highest-Paid WR in NFL History; Details Inside

The Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver, A J Brown, signed the most expensive WR contract in the league’s history. He has made it to the Pro Bowl in both the seasons he played for the Eagles. After signing the historic deal with the Eagles, Brown talked about his plans for the future.

Brown’s record-breaking contract

The Eagles handed their star receiver a 3-year contract extension. Brown will earn $96 million in this deal out of which $84 million are guaranteed. This is the largest sum of fixed pay in NFL history along with the highest average annual salary. The Eagles have locked in the WR till 2029.

Brown charted more than 125 receiving yards for a record six consecutive games. He set a new personal best with 106 catches for 1,456 yards. He had 7 touchdowns to his name too. No team would like to part ways with such a player and the Eagles played smart by extending him.

A J Brown’s retirement plans

After signing the extension, Brown revealed that he wanted to play his last game as an Eagle. He is happy to be in Philadelphia and will hang his cleats in the Eagle's uniform only. The former Titans WR said that he isn't thinking about money or his tenure. He added that it is not the end and his goal is to retire as an Eagle.

He explained that the Philadelphia Eagles hold a special place in his heart because his career bloomed after joining the Eagles. His family is having a good time in the city. His kids are friends with his teammates’ kids and Brown wants them to grow together.

Many teams are offering second deals to their players in this offseason. They do not want to take risks by entering into a bidding war. The Eagles extended DeVonta Smith earlier this month. Will Brown live up to his promise and finish his career with the Eagles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.