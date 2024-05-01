Did Lakers Fire Darvin Ham After Getting Thrashed By Nuggets in Playoffs? Exploring Viral Claim

Darvin Ham is under immense pressure after the Lakers were thrashed 4-1 by the Denver Nuggets in the recently concluded playoff series. As the series came to a close, different news outlet started circulating reports about Darvin Ham’s job being in danger and that he might not return for the Lakers next season. Amid all this, a report confirming Darvin Ham has stepped down as the coach and is willing to take an office role started to make rounds on social media and surprised the fans.

Darvin Ham hasn’t done badly with the Lakers and reached the conference finals with them last season. However, the coach cannot control the dressing room and make tough decisions when needed has left the fans and even the dressing room baffled.

What Was the Post About?

The post stated, BREAKING: Darvin Ham is stepping down as the coach for the Los Angeles Lakers’ and working to finalize a front office role with the franchise. Ham has informed his assistants and players, sources tell ESPN.

However, just before Lakers fans start to celebrate, let's know the fact that the account is a parody and Darvin Ham hasn't been fired or hasn't stepped down, yet. This post was done in a way that pokes fun at the head coach of the Lakers.

Who Is Most Likely To Replace Darvin Ham?

If the Lakers decide to part ways with Darvin Ham, there are a few suitable candidates who are linked with the iconic franchise. The likes of Mike D’Antoni and Mike Budenholzer are linked. Doc Rivers is also linked in case he is let go by the Bucks at the end of the season. Whoever agrees to take the job has a massive task at hand as the Lakers need to start fresh in order to challenge for the title in the upcoming seasons.

