Nayanthara gives glimpse into peaceful moment with son Ulag as he sleeps in her arms; WATCH adorable video

Nayanthara is also known for her social media presence in which she shares moments from her day-to-day life. She also gives a peek into her playful and peaceful time with her twin sons Uyir and Ulag and her husband Vignesh Shiwan.

The actress’ posts featuring her kids are the most adorable to watch! Recently, Nayanthara shared a super cute video of her son Ulag spelling in her arms, and it’s too cute to miss.

Nayanthara and Ulag embrace the beauty of nature

Nayanthara took to her Instagram story section and shared a short video. In the video, Nayanthara holds Ulag as he sleeps peacefully in her arms. The video also gives a peek into the lush green surroundings while Nayanthara and Ulag cherish a sweet moment of joy and happiness with each other.

More about Nayanthara

Recently, Nayanthara took to her story section of Instagram and shared her review of Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham. Penning a long note, she talked about the performance of every actor, especially Fahad Faasil and his outstanding energy in performing the character on screen. Nayanthara also praised its technical team and others as well for bringing such an amazing cinema to the theaters. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

See Nayanthara's reaction on Aavesham

Nayanthara's upcoming films

Nayanthara last starred in the 2023 film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, directed by Nilesh Kirshnaa. Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Karthik Kumar, and many other actors performed prominent roles in the film. The film was well-received when it initially came out, but it later became a cause of controversy.

In addition, the Jawan actress will star in S Sashikanth's upcoming sports drama film, Test. R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and several other actors play major roles in the film. Nayanthara will also star in Thani Oruvan 2, opposite Jayam Ravi. Mohan Raja, known for his work on Velaikkaran, has helmed the action thriller flick.

Nayanthara will also feature in her upcoming Malayalam film titled Dear Students opposite Nivin Pauly.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 first single to drop on THIS date