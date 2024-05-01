LeBron James Vs Michael Jordan: Spencer Dinwiddie Makes Bold Claim on Who’s Bigger Global Icon

LeBron James is getting enormous support from his teammates after the Denver Nuggets thrashed the Lakers in the playoff series for the second consecutive season. As if the GOAT debate wasn’t enough between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Spencer Dinwiddie decided to start another debate by calling LeBron James a bigger global icon than His Airness.

What did Spencer Dinwiddie say?

Dinwiddie states, "LeBron, because I judge it on who I’d draft No. 1 in an all-time draft. He’s had 20+ years of basically going to the Conference Finals. I’d say globally, LeBron is a bigger icon, like business included."

The Lakers star further praised his teammate, who has scored the highest number of points in NBA history, by saying, "I think Jordan is a bigger hero, in a sense, just because he was so different from what we had seen. We’d already seen dominant guards and wings once LeBron came in.”

Fans Mocked Dinwiddie For His Statement

The fans weren't impressed with the statement made by Dinwiddie and decided to troll the Lakers star in the comment section of the post.

Incorrect assessment of Dinwiddie Regarding Global Icon

Unfortunately, Dinwiddie's assessment is completely incorrect. Jordan is still regarded as the gold standard of basketball excellence worldwide, having been largely credited with popularizing the NBA abroad. Nobody is more affected by Jordan's legendary aura than foreign fans, who might not be aware of what's going on in the NBA.

Jordan has amassed the greatest wealth of any professional basketball player in NBA history, although LeBron James has made more money and became a billionaire before Jordan. It's difficult to argue LeBron outperformed him in the business world without a brand as iconic as Jordan, though, given that the Jordan Brand generates billions of dollars annually and contributes significantly to Michael's wealth.

