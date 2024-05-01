BTS' RM drops vintage-inspired concept photos for upcoming second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person; Check out

On April 26, BIGHIT MUSIC made an exciting announcement, revealing that BTS' RM will be releasing his second solo album titled Right Place, Wrong Person. And on May 1 KST RM unveiled his first set of concept photos for the album, stirring anticipation among fans worldwide. The album is scheduled for release on May 24 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), marking a significant moment for RM’s musical career and his fans ARMYs who are anticipating his return to the music scene.

BTS’ RM releases first set of concept photos for Right Place, Wrong Person

BTS' RM treated fans to another captivating glimpse into his upcoming 2nd album, Right Place, Wrong Person, with a fresh set of rustic-themed photos unveiled on May 1 at midnight KST (April 30th, 8:30 PM IST). In these new images, RM exudes a tranquil, calm yet contemplative aura, perfectly complementing the rugged charm of the rustic backdrop. Each cinematic photo exudes a unique mood, adding to the anticipation surrounding the album's release.

From black and white to sun-kissed snapshots to him casually relaxing on a chair, RM has fans swooning, with these photos exuding vibes like an art film. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Excitement continues to build as RM will gradually unveil more teasers leading up to the first music video release on May 28 KST. Additionally, fans can look forward to a pre-release music video titled Come Back To Me, dropping on May 10 KST. Furthermore, RM will be releasing music videos for tracks 3 and 4 on May 31 and June 10, respectively.

Advertisement

More about RM's Right Place, Wrong Person

BIGHIT MUSIC has described Right Place, Wrong Person as an 11-track album that delves into universal emotions experienced by many, such as the feeling of being an outsider who struggles to fit in. Falling under the alternative genre, the album promises a lush sonic landscape paired with candid, heartfelt lyrics.

Adding to the intrigue, online speculation suggests that Lee Sung Jin, the South Korean director behind the acclaimed series BEEF, may have involvement in the project. These rumors gained traction when the director shared RM's album on his social media page, sparking excitement among fans about potential collaboration.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: WATCH: BTS' RM drops adorable behind-the-scenes snippets to tease upcoming album Right Place, Wrong Person