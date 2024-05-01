WATCH: LeBron Startles a Lady After She Mocks and Calls Him Cry Baby During Match Against Nuggets

During the third quarter of Game 5, a woman screamed something at James from the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, which triggered his unanticipated reaction. The woman was visibly shocked by his response.

A video circulating on X showed James arguing with the referees over a foul charged against him. This incident sparked the woman's "crybaby" taunts towards James.

LeBron James responded to the referees: "They are awful. They are truly awful."

The woman jeered back: "You are such a crybaby."

With a grin, James walked away, leaving the woman still jeering him. Later, the 39-year-old seemed to taunt the woman back with a quip: "Scary, isn't it?"

However, the game was not all fun and pranks for LeBron. When this incident unfolded, the Lakers were leading by nine points, their highest for the night. Yet, just as in the series' first three games, the Lakers could not sustain their grip.

Minutes later, the Denver Nuggets took the lead, setting off a nail-biting match. With a mere 26.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter, James made two free shots, tying the game at 106-106. But Jamal Murray of the Nuggets chipped in his second decisive goal of the series to bag a 108-106 victory.

LeBron James Leaves Court Without Handshakes with Jokic and Nuggets Players

The Denver Nuggets, for the second consecutive year, ousted the Los Angeles Lakers from the playoffs with a 108-106 victory in Game 5.

LeBron James didn't delay his exit from the court after the final buzzer, appearing uninterested in the customary post-game handshake with the victorious Nuggets.

In the NBA, it's a tradition to shake hands after a series, and it's unfortunate that LeBron opted out of it on this occasion. Anthony Davis, however, lingered and respectfully acknowledged the Nuggets for their superior performance over the Lakers.

While it's understandable that James would be upset over another narrow defeat, it doesn't justify this kind of behavior. The Nuggets deservedly won the series, and even a fierce contender like LeBron should have extended a sportsmanlike handshake.

Kevin Durant exemplified this courtesy on Monday, demonstrating that respecting opponents is essential, as he warmly embraced Anthony Edwards, despite being swept.

Despite the loss, LeBron managed impressive average stats in the series: 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 2.4 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.

He also achieved a 56.6% shooting record the highest of his playoff career—yet, it was insufficient to triumph over the Nuggets.

