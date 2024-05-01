'Just Saved Joel Embiid Legacy’: Clutch Tyrese Maxey's 3-Pointer Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy in Game 5 vs Knicks

Tyrese Maxey is in contention for winning the Most Improved Player award this season and he keeps on showing the reason behind that. The New York Knicks were on the receiving end of a Maxey special as he drained a three-pointer from the Knicks logo to send the game into extra time and NBA fans into a frenzy.

With less than ten seconds left in the game, the Knicks were up three points, and the MSG crowd was ready to celebrate. Their cheering quickly subsided, though, as Maxey emerged from the Knicks logo and made a huge three-pointer to tie the game and ultimately send it into overtime.

How did the fans react?

Can the Philadelphia 76ers Win the Series Against the Knicks?

A question that no one even thought of after the Knicks made light work of the 76ers in their home court in game 4. Everyone expected the Knicks to get the job done in game 5 and they were a few seconds away from that but Tyrese Maxey had other ideas. Joel Embiid, the current MVP, didn't play his best basketball, but Tyrese Maxey, his newfound co-star, took control of the game and may have saved the Sixers' season with a clutch shot in the final seconds

Expecting the 76ers to win the next two games can be called a bit over-optimistic but the 76ers fans won’t care as they will believe that their team can do it. On the other hand, the Knicks will see it just as a small bump and try to win the next game and wrap the series up. The Knicks have given the lead in the past and they will be hoping that they don’t do it again.

ALSO READ: ‘I Am Sorry for Calling Him Next Wilt Chamberlain’: Joel Embiid Slammed by Former Knicks Legend for Crying Too Much