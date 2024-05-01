Divya Agarwal shared a close and heartfelt bond with her father. The actress never misses to mention how her father's blessings are always guiding her through ups and downs. Remembering her dad on his birthday, Divya took to her Instagram story and posted a touching note. Not only this, the Bigg Boss OTT winner also shared a candid picture with her father.

Time and again, Divya has expressed her affection for her father and expressed how dearly she misses him. It was also during her wedding preparations that the actress felt his absence.

Divya Agarwal's note on his dad's birthday

On May 1, Divya Agarwal took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with her father. Wishing him on his special day, the actress wrote an emotional note. She expressed, "Celebrated your birthdays every year..n still celebrating...There aren't any unseen pictures left in my gallery but a lot of memories all in my head Happy birthday papa.. you truly made me (red heart emoji)."

Check out Divya's story here:

More about Divya Agarwal

Known for her stint on several reality shows, Divya Agarwal appeared in MTV Spilstvilla 10 in 2017. Her participation contributed significantly to her popularity, and later, she went on to do Ace of Space 1. After emerging as the winner of Ace of Space 1, her fan following witnessed a huge surge owing to her stint on Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. The controversial reality show saw her lifting the trophy, which became one of her most talked about achievements.

As an actor, Divya went on to do a web series titled Cartel. However, she is also known to have starred in Ragini MMS: Returns. Recently, she tied the knot with her boyfriend, Apurva Padgaonkar, on February 20.

